Citric Acid Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Citric Acid Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global citric acid market reached a volume of 2.55 Million Tons in 2020. Citric acid refers to an organic acid found in the juice of various citrus fruits, such as lemons, oranges, limes, etc. It has the chemical formula C 6 H 8 O 7 and is extensively utilized as a flavoring agent, acidifier, chelating agent, etc. Citric acid is primarily used as an acidulant in carbonated soft drinks in the food and beverage sector. It also finds wide applications in detergent manufacturing as it provides a safer formulation than phosphates.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/citric-acid-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

The elevating product demand as an additive from numerous end-use industries, such as personal care products, adhesives and sealants, plastics and polymers, pharmaceutical, coatings, ink, etc., is driving the citric acid market. Additionally, the increasing levels of urbanization, inflating disposable incomes, and hectic lifestyles of consumers are leading to a rise in demand for ready-to-eat and processed food and beverages. This, in turn, is propelling the product demand, as citric acid acts as a preservative. Apart from this, the escalating awareness towards the adverse effects caused by chemicals utilized in daily use products is encouraging consumers to shift towards organic items. This, in turn, will continue to catalyze the citric acid market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Incorporated

Tate & Lyle PLC

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Cofco Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co. Ltd.

RZBC Group Co. Ltd.

Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd.

A. Citrique Belge N.V.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Household Detergents and Cleaners

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Form:

Ice Creams

Jams

Jellies

Canned Foods

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/citric-acid-manufacturing-plant

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Specialty Pigments Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/specialty-pigments-market

Solar Panel Recycling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/solar-panel-recycling-market

About Us



IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.



IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800