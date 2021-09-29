Civey poll: Clear majority for Habeck as vice-chancellor

Will Robert Habeck be the next Vice-Chancellor of the Federal Republic? Compared to his Greens co-boss Annalena Baerbock, he scores significantly better in a recent poll.

Berlin (dpa) – If the Greens were to participate in government, a clear majority of Germans, according to a Civey poll, would prefer Green Party leader Robert Habeck to co-leader Annalena Baerbock as vice-chancellor. To the question “Should Robert Habeck or Annalena Baerbock be vice-chancellor, if the next federal government consists of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP?” About 69 percent of those surveyed responded with Habeck. Only around 15 percent were in favor of Baerbock in the investigation for “Spiegel”.

A similar picture emerged with a view to a possible coalition of the Union, the Greens and the FDP. 68 percent would be for Habeck, 14 percent for Baerbock. Habeck said on Tuesday that at this point the question of who would take on the post of vice-chancellor was “totally irrelevant”.

The Greens had become the third force in the Bundestag elections on Sunday with 14.8%. The leaders of the Greens and the FDP have already started preliminary investigations and wish to probe the baselines of cooperation on Friday in a larger group before meetings with the SPD and the Union take place.