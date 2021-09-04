Civey poll: the majority wants to send the Union into the opposition

According to a Civey poll, around 56% of German citizens would like the Union to join the opposition after parliamentary elections. The Augsburger Allgemeine had 5,000 people interviewed.

Berlin (dpa) – According to a Civey poll, a majority of German citizens would like the Union to join the opposition after the federal elections. About 56% express this point of view, according to the poll carried out by pollsters on behalf of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”.

You answered the question: “Do you want the CDU / CSU to join the opposition after 16 years of government responsibility?” with “yes, definitely” or “rather yes”. About 35% responded negatively and would therefore like the CDU and CSU to continue participating in government. The rest (nine percent) were undecided.

According to “Augsburger Allgemeine”, the responses of just over 5000 participants were taken into account for the survey in the period of September 1-3.

Union polls had fallen in recent weeks, while the Social Democrats were also gaining ground. In the polls of several institutes, the SPD with the chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz was recently several points ahead of the Union with its candidate Armin Laschet. The fallen Greens with their candidate for Chancellor Annalena Baerbock are in third place.

Election polls are usually always fraught with uncertainty. Among other things, declining ties between parties and increasingly short-term voting decisions make it more difficult for opinion research institutes to weight the data collected. In principle, polls only reflect opinion at the time of the survey and are not predictions of the outcome of the election.