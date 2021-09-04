Clashes at a women’s demonstration in Kabul

Kabul (dpa) – In Afghanistan, resistance is agitating against the regime of the militant Islamist Taliban. Clashes erupted during a protest for women’s rights in the Afghan capital, Kabul. At least one woman was injured, local journalists reported on Saturday. In the only province of Pandjir not yet conquered by the Taliban, the fighting continues.

According to videos from local television stations and activists, the protest turned into chaotic scenes. About twenty women had initially demonstrated peacefully near the presidential palace, as evidenced by the images shared on social networks. They held signs in their hands indicating, for example: “We are not the women of 20 years ago” or “Equality – justice – democracy!” “.

One can see videos of how the women are surrounded by 50 or more Taliban security forces and fight screaming duels with the Taliban. Several of them are coughing. A Taliban commander asks over the loudspeaker “… wait, what’s the matter, what do you want, it’s okay girls, okay?” While a young woman’s voice can be heard in the background asking, US? ”Local reporters shared the video of a woman with blood dripping from her head.

In a video made by activists outside the protest, a woman says women have trained to work in high-ranking government positions. “What is our fault if they put us aside today?” She asks.

The woman who recorded the video said the women’s peaceful protest was once again suppressed by the Taliban. They fired warning shots and used tear gas.

Videos and information could not initially be independently verified. CNN also reported on the women’s protest. Previously, several women had already demonstrated on Friday for women’s rights in Kabul. A participant, Taranum Sajidi, told the German news agency on Saturday that the situation had forced them to take to the streets and claim their rights. She has three college degrees and now they want her to stay home. The Taliban only wanted women in lower positions.

During the Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001, Afghan women were no longer allowed to work and were only allowed to leave home accompanied by a male family member. He was forbidden to speak or laugh out loud in public. Girls were also excluded from school. Since the Islamists returned to power, many women fear reintroducing similar rules for them.

The leader of a resistance faction against the Taliban said on Saturday that he wanted to continue the fighting. “We will never give up the fight for God, freedom and justice,” Achmad Massud said on his Facebook page. For five days, there have been clashes between the Taliban and fighters from the National Resistance Front around Penjir, the only province in the country that the Taliban does not yet control.

Originally, both sides said they wanted to resolve the open question of power through negotiation. A spokesperson for the National Resistance Front wrote on Twitter this week that the Taliban had offered Massoud a job in the future government and protection of his property. However, he refused and justified this by the fact that he was not pursuing any personal interest. So far, there has been no statement from the Taliban.

In recent days, the fighting around the Penjir has probably intensified. Both sides said they inflicted heavy losses on the other side. The Punjir could not be conquered by the Taliban during their first reign between 1996 and 2001. In addition to the fierce resistance of the Northern Alliance, this was also due to the geographical location – the entrance to the valley. is narrow and easy to defend.

Probably after false rumors on Friday night that the Penjir had fallen, Taliban fighters fired cheerfully for a few minutes in the capital Kabul. Several people were reportedly killed or injured as a result. The hospital of the non-governmental organization Urgence announced on Saturday that it had treated at least ten gunshot wounds since Friday evening. Two people with gunshot wounds had already been taken to hospital dead.