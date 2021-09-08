Clearance of tree houses in Hambach Forest was illegal

Cologne / Kerpen (dpa) – The evacuation of the treehouses in the Hambach Forest in autumn 2018 by the city of Kerpen was illegal according to a court ruling.

Cologne’s administrative court on Wednesday announced a corresponding decision after a former treehouse resident sued. The court ruled that the fire protection provisions mentioned at the time as justification had not been invoked. Ultimately, the action served to eliminate lignite opponents from the Hambach Forest. The verdict is not yet legally binding.

The NRW state government had asked the town of Kerpen and the district of Düren to clean up the treehouses that lignite opponents had built for several years. This happened in September 2018 with the support of a massive police presence from across Germany. The Hambach Forest, which sits on the edge of the lignite opencast mine, was and is a symbol of the conflict between climate protectors and the coal industry.