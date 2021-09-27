Climate activists block London ring road

For the sixth time in weeks, climate activists are disrupting traffic in London. Their goal: thermal insulation of houses.

London (AP) – Climate activists have once again caused traffic disruption on a London motorway. 30 to 40 members of the Insulate Britain organization have blocked part of the M25 ring road for the sixth time in a few weeks, according to the British news agency PA.

The action took place very close to London’s largest airport, Heathrow. Police were on site and spoke of several arrests.

The Conservative government, which makes climate protection a priority, is cracking down on activists from these groups. According to the British government, a court issued an injunction against Insulate Britain last week. Those who resist could go to jail, it has been said.

“You can issue as many orders against us as you want, plunder our savings and confiscate our property, but we are not going anywhere,” a spokesperson for the group told local radio Talkradio on Monday. The country will “go to hell” if it does not stop emitting emissions that are harmful to the climate.

Insulate Britain calls for full thermal insulation of houses in Britain. The recent surge in energy prices has made a solution to the problem all the more urgent, the group said.