Climate change | “It’s time to make the right decisions” for the planet, says Pope

(Milan) “It is time to make the right choices for the planet,” Pope Francis said on Wednesday in an encouraging message to the younger generations who are committed to the fight against global warming.

Posted on Sep 29, 2021 at 9:41 am

“Through joint ideas and projects, solutions can be found to overcome energy poverty and to put the common good at the center of national and international politics in order to promote sustainable production, the circular economy and the exchange of technologies People from all over the world gathered in Milan for three days to develop their climate proposals.

“The time has come to make sensible decisions to use the experiences of the past few years to enable a culture of solidarity, a culture of responsible sharing,” he added.

Addressing this young generation directly, the Pope encouraged them to continue “their work for the benefit of humanity”: “You say you are the future, but on these issues you are the present. It is you who are shaping the future today, in the present.

“I would like to thank you for your dreams and projects that you are just as interested in human relationships as you are in the environment. […] This vision can challenge the adult world because it shows that you are ready not only to act, but also to patient listening, constructive dialogue and mutual understanding, ”he said again.

“There must be harmony between peoples, men and women and the environment. We are not enemies, we are not indifferent. We are part of the same cosmic harmony, “added Pope Francis, calling on them to” pool their efforts “to create a” more fraternal humanity “and to respond to” the historical changes in humanity that are even more evident due to the pandemic “. .

The 400 young people aged 15 to 29 from nearly 200 countries, selected by the United Nations from nearly 9,000 candidates, will meet in Milan until Thursday to develop their shared vision of the climate emergency and priority actions.

Your statement will be presented immediately to around fifty ministers who have gathered in Glasgow in November in preparation for the crucial COP26 climate conference.