Clinical Decision Support Systems/CDSS Market Competitive Analysis: Epic (US), MEDITECH (US), Wolters Kluwer Health (Netherlands), Zynx Health (US)

The global clinical decision support system market is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 1.2 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the implementation of government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of HIT solutions, increasing adoption of CDSS-enabled EHRs, increasing number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders, growing incidence of medication errors, and the rising prominence of mHealth and big data tools. However, the high investment requirements for the implementation of CDSS and the lack of interoperability and data security concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Some of the major market players in the clinical decision support systems market are Cerner (US), Epic (US), MEDITECH (US), Wolters Kluwer Health (Netherlands), Zynx Health (US), Elsevier B.V. (Netherlands), IBM Watson Health (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (US), NextGen Healthcare (US), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany).

Integrated CDSS is widely used by healthcare providers as it improves the quality of care

On the basis of product, the clinical decision support systems market is segmented into integrated CDSS and standalone CDSS. In 2019, the integrated CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of 70.4% of the market. This segment is projected to reach USD 1,384.8 million by 2025 from USD 859.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.0%. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high and growing deployment of integrated CDSS.

Knowledge-based CDSS can provide reasoning in the face of uncertainties which is often required of CDSS solutions

On the basis of the system model, the market is segmented into knowledge-based CDSS and non-knowledge-based CDSS. In 2019, the knowledge-based CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of ~59% of the market. This segment is also estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to the several beneficial functionalities of knowledge-based CDSS, such as helping clinicians with knowledge-based reasoning to make clinical decisions in the face of uncertainties. These systems can also be integrated into clinical workflows and are less prone to errors as compared to non-knowledge-based systems.

Asia Pacific to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025

Geographically, the clinical decision support systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. Factors such as the presence of a large geriatric population, improved government legislation, high burden of chronic diseases, and the growing focus of various market players on emerging Asian countries are expected to drive the growth of the CDSS market in Asia.

Research Coverage

This report studies the clinical decision support system s market based on product, application, delivery mode, model, type, interactivity, settings. component and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Report

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Research Methodology Steps

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.2.1 Key Primary Insights

2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.4 Market Data Estimation And Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

2.6 Covid-19-Specific Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Overview

4.2 North America: Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Product And Country

4.3 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Share, By Product

4.4 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Implementation Of Government Regulations And Initiatives To Promote The Adoption Of Hit Solutions

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption Of Cdss-Enabled Ehrs

5.2.1.3 Rising Number Of Collaborations And Partnerships Between Stakeholders

5.2.1.4 Growing Incidence Of Medication Errors

5.2.1.5 Rising Prominence And Usage Of Big Data And Mhealth Tools

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Security Concerns Related To Cloud-Based Cdss

5.2.2.2 Lack Of Interoperability

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Asian Countries

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements And Social Media Integration

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Requirement Of High Investments In Infrastructure For Implementing Cdss

5.2.4.2 Dearth Of Skilled It Professionals In The Healthcare Industry

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

5.4 Ecosystem Analysis

5.5 Technology Analysis

6 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Services Segment To Dominate The Market During The Forecast Period

6.3 Software

6.3.1 The Use Of Emr/Ehr-Integrated Cdss Enables Access To Centralized Patient Databases

6.4 Hardware

6.4.1 Hardware Needs To Be Frequently Upgraded Or Replaced To Make Optimal Use Of The Latest Software

7 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Integrated Cdss

7.2.1 Integrated Cdss Is Widely Used By Healthcare Providers As It Improves The Quality Of Care

7.3 Standalone Cdss

7.3.1 Standalone Cdss Segment To Account For A Lower Share Of The Market

8 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Therapeutic Cdss

8.2.1 Therapeutic Cdss Segment To Dominate The Market During The Forecast Period

8.3 Diagnostic Clinical Decision Support Systems

8.3.1 Diagnostic Cdss Guides Physicians Through The Systematic Differential Diagnosis Process

9 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Knowledge-Based Cdss

9.2.1 Knowledge-Based Cdss Can Provide Reasoning In The Face Of Uncertainties Which Is Often Required Of Cdss Solutions

9.3 Non-Knowledge-Based Cdss

9.3.1 Non-Knowledge-Based Cdss To Account For A Lower Share Of The Market

10 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Delivery Mode

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-Premise Cdss

10.2.1 On-Premise Cdss Segment To Account For The Largest Share Of The Market

10.3 Cloud-Based Cdss

10.3.1 Cloud-Based Cdss Segment To Witness High Growth In The Coming Years

11 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Conventional Cdss

11.2.1 Conventional Cdss Segment To Account For The Largest Share Of The Market

11.3 Advanced Clinical Decision Support Systems

11.3.1 Advanced Cdss Segment To Witness High Growth In The Coming Years

12 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Level Of Interactivity

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Active Cdss

12.2.1 Active Cdss Is The Largest And The Fastest-Growing Segment In The Cdss Market

12.3 Passive Cdss

12.3.1 Passive Cdss Causes Minimal Disruption To Workflows

13 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Setting

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Inpatient Settings

13.2.1 Inpatient Settings Segment To Account For The Largest Share Of The Market

13.3 Ambulatory Care Settings

13.3.1 Rising Need To Control The Cost Of Healthcare To Drive The Demand For Cdss In Ambulatory Care Settings

14 Clinical Decision Support Systems Market, By Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 Us

14.2.1.1 Us Is The Largest Market For Cdss Solutions

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.2.1 Growing Need For Cost Containment To Propel Market Growth

14.3 Europe

14.3.1 Germany

14.3.1.1 Government Initiatives To Boost The Adoption Of Emrs Will Drive Market Growth

14.3.2 Uk

14.3.2.1 Favorable Government Initiatives To Drive Market Growth

14.3.3 France

14.3.3.1 Rising Focus On Improving The Healthcare System In The Country To Drive Market Growth

14.3.4 Italy

14.3.4.1 Growing Burden Of Chronic Diseases Is Driving The Demand For Cdss In The Country

14.3.5 Spain

14.3.5.1 Growing Cases Of Covid-19 To Support The Adoption Of Cdss

14.3.6 Rest Of Europe

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.4.1 Japan

14.4.1.1 Rising Geriatric Population In Japan To Support Market Growth

14.4.2 China

14.4.2.1 China Is A Lucrative Market For Hcit Solutions Due To Strong Government Support For Healthcare Reforms

14.4.3 India

14.4.3.1 High Burden Of Chronic Diseases To Support Market Growth

14.4.4 Rest Of Asia Pacific

14.5 Rest Of The World

14.5.1 Latin America

14.5.1.1 Developments In Healthcare Infrastructure To Support Market Growth

14.5.2 Middle East And Africa

14.5.2.1 Growing Medical Tourism To Support Market Growth In The Middle East & Africa

15 Competitive Landscape

