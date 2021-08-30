Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size & Share Analysis and Outlook (2021-2027)

Clinical laboratory services play an important role within the ongoing care and treatment of patients. With advances in research project and other factors like economy and priorities, the scope of clinical laboratory services has grown. This service provides for the management and care of samples and related materials from diagnosis to treatment. this is often a neighborhood of science that ensures that results are applicable to real-life situations and may be easily transferred to other medical fields for further study.

Market Dynamics

High prevalence of chronic diseases is predicted to propel growth of the clinical laboratory services market. as an example , consistent with the study, “Global and regional diabetes prevalence estimates for 2019 and projections for 2030 and 2045: Results from the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas, 9th edition”, published within the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, in September 2019, 463 million people are expected to suffer from diabetes in 2019 worldwide and therefore the number is predicted to succeed in 578 million by 2030 and 700 million by 2045.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is additionally expected to assist in growth of the worldwide clinical laboratory services market. as an example , consistent with United Nations Population Fund, geriatric population in Asia Pacific is predicted to triple between 2010 and 2050 to succeed in 1.3 billion people by 2050.

Emergence of Covid-19 is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the clinical laboratory services market. as an example , in December 2020, Albuquerque, U.S-based Southwest Labs announced to supply access to Covid-19 testing at the Albuquerque International Sunport through a partnership with the town .

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating within the clinical laboratory services market include Abbott Laboratories, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp), Bio-Reference Laboratories, ARUP Laboratories, Charles Laboratories, Labco S.A., Genoptix Medical Laboratory, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Healthscope Ltd., Spectra Laboratories, and Sonic Healthcare Limited.

Major players operating within the clinical laboratory services market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to reinforce their market share. as an example , in December 2020, U.S-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Secaucus partnered with Quest Diagnostics whereby Quest will manage laboratory operations and perform reference testing for 11 Hackensack Meridian Health hospitals. Similarly, in December 2020, Q2 Solutions, a number one global clinical test laboratory services organization, announced a partnership with Adaptive Biotechnologies, a pioneer and leader in immune-driven medicine, under which Q2 Solutions will offer its customers the immunoSEQ Assay, Adaptive’s next-generation sequencing (NGS) based immunosequencing solution, which is employed to quantify adaptive immune receptors at high-throughput, leveraging the company’s new immunosequencing kit.

