Clinical Trial Supplies Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026
According to IMARC Group’s latest report, the global clinical trial supplies market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the global clinical trail market global clinical trail market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Clinical trial supplies refer to different kinds of tools that are used to conduct scientific experiments and clinical research and investigations. Some of the most commonly used clinical trial equipment are infusion pumps, nebulizers and syringes, which are employed for conducting medical trials to detect, prevent, and treat various ailments, along with analyzing the efficiency of a treatment method and diagnosing infections and disorders.
Market Trends
In recent years, there has been a rise in the prevalence of respiratory, oncology, cardiovascular and neurological disorders. This, along with significant growth in the biopharmaceutical industry, has boosted the sales of clinical trial supplies across the globe. Moreover, both the government and private organizations are investing considerably in research and development (R&D) activities for the development of innovative and advanced drugs and treatment procedures. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the leading biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical instrument manufacturers in the coming years.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
- Almac Group Ltd.
- Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc. (NYSE: CTLT)
- DHL (OTCMKTS: DPSGY)
- Parexel
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO)
- PCI Services
- Patheon Inc.
- Sharp Clinical
- Biocair
- Movianto
The report has segmented the market on the basis of service, phase, therapeutic area, end use industry and geography.
Breakup by Services:
- Product Manufacturing
- Packaging, Labeling and Storage
- Logistics and Distribution
Breakup by Phase:
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Others
Breakup by Therapeutic Area:
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- CNS And Mental Disorders
- Others
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
- Medical Device Industry
- Biopharmaceuticals Industry
- Pharmaceuticals Industry
- Others
Breakup by Geography:
- North America (U.S. & Canada)
- Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
- Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
