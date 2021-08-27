Cloud Computing in Oil and Market Report- Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

This comprehensive report of the Cloud Computing in Oil and Market gives an overview of the current market trends, drivers and market share, also offers a perspective for key market segments. This report represents overall Cloud Computing in Oil and Market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Provincially, this report focuses on number of key regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Cloud Computing in Oil and Market report shows growth scale in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Get a FREE PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3569353

Oil and gas companies began tentatively adopting cloud computing over a decade ago, but in recent years the importance of cloud in the industry has grown. More companies are adopting cloud-first strategies indicating the long-term importance of cloud. Cloud computing is a facilitator for the adoption of other valuable time-, money- and energy-saving technologies including artificial intelligence and machine learning. The oil and gas industry is facing a number of challenges, and will continue to do so. Adopting the cloud and associated technologies can be an effective strategy to protect against universal industry challenges. Cloud adopters will be better placed to swiftly implement new time, energy and cost saving technologies that will help oil and gas companies adapt to the changing industry.

Scope of this Report-

– This report presents an overview of adoption of cloud computing technologies, such as IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS, in the oil and gas industry.

– It analyses the cloud value chain, the challenges faced by the oil and gas industry, and how cloud computing is enabling the industry to tackle these challenges.

– The report provides an overview of the competitive positions held by technology vendors, and oil and gas companies in the cloud computing theme.

– It also discusses some successful cloud computing case studies in the oil and gas industry.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify key industry challenges driving cloud adoption.

– Explore cloud implementation options and leading vendor partners.

– Understand market size and growth forecasts for cloud computing in energy sector.

– Review case study implementations from leading oil and gas companies.

– Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies adopting cloud computing technologies.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3569353

Table of Contents

CLOUD VALUE CHAIN

Key players in the cloud value chain

Cloud services (IaaS and PaaS)

Cloud services (SaaS)

Cloud professional services model

OIL AND GAS CHALLENGES

THE IMPACT OF CLOUD ON OIL AND GAS

CASE STUDIES

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

CLOUD TIMELINE

PLAYERS

Leading cloud adopters in oil and gas

Leading cloud vendors

Specialist cloud vendors in oil and gas

GLOSSARY

APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY