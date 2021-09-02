Cloud Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Demand and Key Manufacturers – Dell EMC, Oracle Corporation, Asigra Inc., Veritas Technologies LLC

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Cloud Data Protection as a Service(DPaaS) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Cloud Data Protection as a Service(DPaaS) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Cloud Data Protection as a Service(DPaaS) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cloud Data Protection as a Service(DPaaS) market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by deployment: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.
– Public Cloud
– Private Cloud
– Hybrid Cloud

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.
– BFSI
– Retail & E-Commerce
– Healthcare
– Information Technology (IT) & Telecom
– Government
– Energy & Utilities
– Manufacturing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.
– IBM
– Cisco Systems Inc.
– Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.
– Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company
– Dell EMC
– Oracle Corporation
– Asigra Inc.
– Veritas Technologies LLC
– Quantum Corporation
– Commvault Systems Inc
– VMware Inc

