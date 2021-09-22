Cloud ERP Market: Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, to 2027

Overview

Cloud ERP uses cloud technology and platforms for providing ERP software. The use of cloud offers greater flexibility and transforms business processes. The Indian cloud ERP market is comparatively less mature than other markets in the world but expected to grow in the future due to increasing demand from SMEs. The intense competition and globalisation are key motivators for SMEs to deploy ERP on the cloud to minimise their infrastructural cost. Factors such as low IT manpower, low operational costs, data backup and recovery and ubiquitous access are encouraging SMEs to migrate ERP to the cloud.

Market Analysis

The overall ERP market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period 2015–2020. The market in the future will be driven by cloud ERP adoption among enterprises of all sizes. Cost advantages and flexibility that it offers, fosters the Cloud ERP market growth.

The SME segment is expected to drive cloud ERP market more than the large enterprises. The cloud ERP adoption in SME segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period 2015–2020. However, security issues related to cloud technology and rising regulatory compliances will restrain the market.

Government and the larger enterprises are investing heavily in cloud technology which creates business opportunities for vendors in the market. For instance, the Indian government has initiated “Make in India” project to assist companies in adopting new technologies and upgrading their existing technologies.

Segmentation by Deployment Modes

The Cloud ERP Market in India is segmented and analyzed by the following deployment modes – Public, Private and Hybrid.

Segmentation by Implementation Modes

The Cloud ERP Market in India is segmented by two implementation modes- Direct Implementation and Implementation through Partners.

Segmentation by Enterprise Type

The Cloud ERP Market in India is segmented by SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) and Larger Enterprises.

Segmentation by Application Verticals

The market is segmented by the following key verticals- Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing (Discrete & Process), Facility Management, Public Sector & Government, Infrastructure & Real Estate, Engineering Procurement & Construction, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Energy & Utilities and Others.

Key Vendors

Some of the major players in the market are Oracle, Ramco, SAP, and Wipro. The report also considers some of the watch list companies such as IFS, MYOB and Workday.

Competitive Analysis

Competitive benchmarking is done for the leading vendors based on key metrics- financial health, business units, business priorities, business strategy, strategic alliances and SWOT analysis etc.

Benefits

The report gives information related to the latest industry and market trends, market landscape, growth drivers, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, key stakeholders and competitive analysis of the key vendors.

