Cloud Providers Green Data Centre Market is projected to witness 23.50% of Huge CAGR by Forecast 2027 Cloud Providers Green Data Centre Market is segmented on the basis of green solutions, services, PUE standard, component, ownership, organization size, and verticals

In the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, the cloud providers green data centre market is projected to witness market growth of 23.50%.

The green data center is a data storage, maintenance, and distribution warehouse that uses electrical and computer systems to reduce power and carbon footprints. The design and operation of a green data centre involves innovative technology and techniques that support IT organisations by calculating, scheduling, and implementing data centre environment initiatives to reduce environmental effects. The increasing need for the data storage, growing focus on the energy efficiency, surging cost of electricity, imposition of government regulations along with corporate social responsibility are some of the major as well as impactful factors which will likely to augment the growth of the cloud providers green data centre market in the projected timeframe of 2020-2027.

Cloud providers green data center market on the basis of green solutions has been segmented as servers, networking, power, cooling, management software, and other green solutions.

Based on services, cloud providers green data center market has been segmented into professional services, monitoring services, system integration, and other support services.

Cloud providers green data center has also been segmented on the basis of verticals into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, healthcare, government and public, and others.

Based on PUE standard, cloud providers green data center market has been segmented into PUE 1 to 1.5, PUE 1.5 to 2, and PUE greater than 2.

On the basis of component, cloud providers green data center market has been segmented into power backup, air conditioning, storage and servers, network, and security appliances.

Based on ownership, cloud providers green data center market has been segmented into internal, and external.

On the basis of organization size, cloud providers green data center market has been segmented into SMEs, and large business enterprises.

The major players covered in the cloud providers green data center market report are APC; Cisco; Dell; Eaton.; Emerson Electric Co.; FUJITSU; Hitachi, Ltd; Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.; IBM Corporation; Vertiv Group Corp.; The Green Grid; Oracle; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; ABB; NEC Corporation; China Telecom Global Limited; Equinix, Inc.; NTT Communications Corporation; Lumen Technologies.; CyrusOne; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Cloud Providers Green Data Center Introduction and Market Overview

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Cloud Providers Green Data Center Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Cloud Providers Green Data Center Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Cloud Providers Green Data Center Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 Cloud Providers Green Data Center Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Cloud Providers Green Data Center Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Cloud Providers Green Data Center Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Cloud Providers Green Data Center Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Cloud Providers Green Data Center Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Cloud Providers Green Data Center Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

