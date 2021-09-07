Cloud System Management Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cloud System Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global cloud system management market grew at a CAGR of around 18% during 2015-2020. Cloud system management represents a web-based solution that is utilized for the monitoring, configuration, setup, and optimization of cloud infrastructure. It is deployed in an existing cloud environment that comprises a database and a server. The server communicates with application programming interfaces (APIs) to connect the database and virtual resources on the cloud. It involves performance monitoring of the components, security, compliance, disaster recovery, etc. Cloud system management is also used for storing the organization’s data on an offsite server. As a result, it finds extensive applications across numerous industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, IT and telecommunications, etc.

The expanding information technology (IT) industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the cloud system management market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of public, private, and hybrid cloud environments is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a rising number of organizations are adopting remote working models, which is further catalyzing the product demand. Additionally, numerous technological advancements, including the development of artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools for cloud management, are also augmenting the market growth. Various other factors, such as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based delivery models and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to fuel the cloud system management market over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon)

BMC Software Inc. (Boxer Parent Company Inc.)

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dynatrace Inc. (Compuware)

Datadog Inc.

Flexera Software Ltd.

Micro Focus International PLC

Microsoft Corporation

New Relic Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat Inc. (IBM)

Splunk Inc.

Servicenow Inc.

Vmware Inc. (Dell Technologies).

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Solution

Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

Public

Private

Hybrid

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Breakup by End Use Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

IT and Telecommunication

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

