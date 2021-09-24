Cloves, an excellent natural product for our health

Clove comes from a leaf tree that grows in South America and Asia and is often touted as a natural remedy for treating various diseases. Its leaves, flower buds, and fruits are used to make clove oil, which is widely used in aromatherapy. Clove oil is used for skin problems. Although there have been no clinical studies to support these claims, the antiseptic and antimicrobial properties of clove oil counteract the development of Propionibacterium acnes, the skin bacteria involved in the development of the disease.

Clove oil is also known as a cure for toothache and toothache. In a 2006 study of 73 adults, researchers found that clove gel was comparable to benzocaine, a local anesthetic. Cloves are said to have a similar ability to relieve pain. To relieve the toothache, it should be placed on the sore tooth. Then just squeeze your jaws together and hold it that way for a few minutes.

Carnations are not recommended for children under 12 years of age. In some people, it can cause allergic reactions and some side effects such as burning sensation, increased risk of bleeding, and low blood sugar levels. Ingesting essential oils or using excessive amounts on the body surface is not recommended due to toxicity issues. Therefore, if you plan to use clove oil, the first thing to do is to consult a doctor to determine if this herb is right for you.