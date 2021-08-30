Trending

CMI Explores Emerging Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market Trends and Broad Scope By 2027

Cone beam computerized tomography is an imaging technique that consists of X-ray computed imaging where the X-rays reflect and diverge, creating a cone-shaped beam. The cones are formed because the rays are deflected by colliding with a mirror and therefore the resulting image is viewed from the within of the cone. Cone-beam computed imaging uses the facility of a computer to make images using the principle of diffraction and is extremely efficient in obtaining top quality images.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of dental disorders is predicted to propel growth of the worldwide cone beam computerized tomography (CBCT) market. as an example , consistent with the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention’s Oral Health Surveillance Report, 2019, the prevalence of untreated cavity in primary teeth was 10% among children aged 2–5 years and 16% among those 6–8 years during 2011-2016. Moreover, approval and launch of latest products is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , in December 2018, EhmetDX, received FDA 510(k) clearance for its 3D CBCT positioning software. The software is employed to guide the position of proton beams in patient treatments.

Increasing geriatric population is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the global cone beam computerized tomography (CBCT) market. as an example , consistent with the U.S. Bureau of the Census , the U.S. geriatric population is predicted to succeed in 77 million by 2034. Moreover, increasing adoption of CBCT is additionally expected to assist in growth of the worldwide cone beam computerized tomography (CBCT) market. as an example , in November 2020, The JSS Dental College and Hospital, JSS Academy of upper Education and Research, Mysuru, India, procured a machine — Cone Beam computerized tomography (CBCT), one among the foremost advanced technology in various fields of dentistry.

High cost of advanced equipment is predicted to hinder growth of the cone beam computerized tomography (CBCT) market. as an example , devices like cone beam CT scan and lasers may cost anything from US$ 50,000 to US$ 120,000.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating within the cone beam computerized tomography (CBCT) market include, Carestream Health Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Genoray, Instrumentarium Dental Inc., Planmeca Oy, Ray Ltd., Gendex Dental systems, Brainlab AG, NewTom, Danaher Corporation, Vatech Ltd., J. Morita Corporation, Asahi Roentgen Ltd., and PreXion Inc.

March 2019: Planmeca Oy, introduced a complicated Planmeca Viso G5 within the Planmeca Viso family, which offers high CBCT image quality.

