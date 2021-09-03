CNG Cab/ Taxi Market – Global Industry Analysis & Forecast 2031

CNG Cab/ Taxi Market: Introduction

Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered taxis/ cabs do not emit exhaust gases, unlike conventional I.C engine taxis propelled by gasoline or diesel engines which emit carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, particulates matter, and other highly harmful gases that are hazardous and harmful to human health

Demand for CNG cab/ taxis is increasing across the globe, as government agencies, automakers, and customers are inclined toward cleaner and economic mobility solutions

Key Drivers of CNG Cab/ Taxi Market

Automotive emissions are rising rapidly, which has led to climatic changes and thus, attracted attention of regulatory bodies around the world. Transportation regulatory agencies have enacted stringent emission norms enforcing vehicle owners and manufacturers to minimize their tail pipe emissions. The number of vehicles with CNG powertrain systems have been increasing consistently for the last few years. Increased usage of alternative powertrain technology with CNG as fuel is primarily because CNG produces far fewer CO2 emissions, as compared to that of liquid fuels, and combusts virtually particle-free. Thus, a rise in demand for emission reduction is boosting the global CNG cab/ taxi market.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=82905

Rising fuel prices are resulting in expensive maintenance and operation of vehicles, which in turn is prompting commuters to travel either by public transportation or by ride-sharing through taxis. Additionally, owners of conventional I.C engine taxis and cabs also suffer the same. Significant increase in fuel prices for the last few years has prompted vehicle owners to opt for newer vehicles that are powered by alternative energy sources. CNG powered vehicles are rapidly gaining popularity due to the lower prices of CNG, as compared to that of gasoline or diesel, which makes it suitable fuel for cabs and taxis. Cost savings offered by CNG vehicles over conventional I.C engine vehicles is attracting numerous mobility service providing companies and individuals, thereby driving the global CNG cab/ taxi market.

Challenges in CNG Cab/ Taxi Market

Underdeveloped technologies for safe & convenient storage of CNG gas in vehicles along with poor refiling infrastructure hampers the adoption of CNG vehicles, which in turn is restraining the CNG cab/ taxi market across the globe

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on CNG cab/ taxi market

The COVID-19 outbreak has posed several challenges for the automotive sector. It has resulted in shutdown of most vehicle manufacturing plants and negatively impacted Just-In-Time (JIT) inventory systems, thereby hampering the sale and production of CNG cab/ taxis. Moreover, the pandemic has created reluctance among people for shared mobility, which further hampers the demand for CNG cabs/ taxis.

Asia Pacific to hold significant share of CNG cab/ taxi market

Countries in Asia Pacific are leading manufacturers and customers of automobiles. Rise in number of on-road vehicles has led to high pollution levels, which in turn has prompted governments to promote cleaner fuels, including CNG for vehicles. Governments of countries such as Japan, China, and India are promoting CNG vehicles and increasing their production and import of CNG. Furthermore, several fleet owners are converting their vehicle fleets to CNG powered vehicles owing to reduced operational costs. These factors are driving the CNG cab/ taxi market in Asia Pacific.

Purchase Premium Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=82905<ype=S

Key Players Operating in CNG Cab/ Taxi Market

The global CNG cab/ taxi market is highly concentrated due to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the CNG cab/ taxi market are:

Fiat Automobiles S.p.A

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Lovato Gas

MIJO AUTO GAS PVT. LTD.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

UNO Minda

Volkswagen AG

Westport Fuel Systems Italia S.r.l.

Read Our Trending Press Release Below: https://www.biospace.com/article/hygienic-diaphragm-valves-in-biopharma-market-surge-in-demand-from-biopharmaceutical-sector-to-bolster-market-growth/