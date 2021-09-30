CNN no longer posts content on Facebook in Australia

(Sydney) CNN stopped posting content on Facebook in Australia on Thursday after a court ruled that newsgroups were responsible for defamatory comments related to their articles on the famous American social network.

Posted on Sep 30, 2021 at 7:39 am

Australian users who opened CNN’s Facebook page on Thursday saw a message telling them that the content was now limited.

In early September, the High Court of Australia upheld a court ruling that the media were responsible for user comments appearing on their articles and were therefore prosecuted under Australia’s tough libel laws.

The American chain said on Wednesday that it had asked Facebook to help publishers disable comments on its platform in Australia, but that the social media giant chose not to do so.

“We are disappointed that Facebook has again failed to make its platform a credible place for journalism and productive exchanges between users around the news,” said a CNN spokesman in a statement posted on the channel’s website.

In March, Facebook announced that its editors could turn off comments for certain posts, but the US giant hasn’t rolled out that feature for an entire page yet.

A statement from the social network said: “While it is not our responsibility to provide legal advice to CNN, we have provided CNN with the latest information on the tools we are making available to help publishers manage comments. ”

The case was brought to court by Dylan Voller, a former young indigenous inmate, who alleged the editors of the Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian and Sky News were responsible for the defamatory comments posted on him on their Facebook pages .

Affected media unsuccessfully argued that they were not responsible for the published comments, but Australia’s highest court ruled that they could hide or block the defamatory comments if they wished.

Australia’s libel laws are complex and some of the toughest in the world.

The Facebook spokesman said the US giant supported bills to reform existing legislation and hoped for “more clarity in this area”.

Following its decision to stop appearing on Facebook in Australia, CNN said it would continue to post on its own platforms in Australia.