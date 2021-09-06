Coalition debate: SPD bosses reject preliminary determination

A red-red-green alliance? Or a traffic light with the Greens and the Liberals? Much is possible. But for the SPD summit, it is clear: there will be no decision before the elections.

Berlin (dpa) – The SPD leadership does not want to engage in any coalition options before the federal elections. Party leader Saskia Esken stressed Monday in Berlin, “that we do not talk and do not think of possible coalition partners before the elections (…) but after”.

The conditions for an alliance, however, are the will to pursue a solid fiscal policy as well as a commitment to NATO and a strong EU.

Recently, politicians from the CDU / CSU and the FDP had increasingly warned the Social Democrats against an alliance with the Greens and the left. Esken co-chair Norbert Walter-Borjans called it a “campaign of fear” and “a diversionary maneuver”.

He admitted that some aspects of the left’s electoral manifesto were “an obstacle that makes it difficult to come together to work together”. But also the FDP’s tax policy plans in favor of high incomes are an “absolute obstacle”. The two SPD leaders rejected the grand coalition’s lawsuit. Esken said the CDU and CSU were “completely flawed in terms of content” and “should urgently get back on the opposition bench.”