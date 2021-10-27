Cold Chain Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

In terms of revenue, the Cold Chain Market was valued at US$ 207,510.8 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 398,723.4 million by 2027 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. The rising trade of perishable products and favorable government support for the development of cold chain infrastructure are the key factors expected to propel the growth of the cold chain market.

Download PDF Sample Report with Statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004442

Further, strict food safety regulations, such as the Food Safety Modernization Act, which necessitates better attention toward creating a cold storage warehouse, are anticipated to support the growth of the market. However, challenges regarding environmental concerns such as the emission of greenhouse gasses are projected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Cold Chain Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the global Cold Chain Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Major Players in the market are:

Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

CSafe Global

DoKaSch TEMPERATURE SOLUTIONS GmbH

Envirotainer AB

Pelican BioThermal LLC

SKYCELL AG

Softbox Systems Ltd.

Sonoco ThermoSafe

va-Q-tec AG

World Courier

Market Insights

Increasing Omni Channel Distribution of Groceries in Asia Pacific

Asia’s developing common populace is creating compelling interest for excellent food supplies sourced from home and abroad. Imports of organic berry products, including strawberries and blackberries to the Asia Pacific, recorded a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017to 2019.The development of omni channel dispersion is encouraging developing utilization. The online shopping for food is still at an early stage, with under 5% of essential food item spending in most Asia Pacific markets happening on the web in 2019. This proportion is relied upon to increment of quick delivery, particularly in Korea and China. At present, major online primary food delivery websites, such as JD.com and Suning.com in China, and Big Basket in India presently offer sameday or under 24-hour conveyance in top-level urban communities.

Market Segmentation

By Offering

Storage

Transportation

Monitoring Components

Others

By Temperature

Frozen

Chilled

By Industry Vertical

Pharmaceutical

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Others

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Cold Chain Market

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019, has spread at a fast pace worldwide. The global factory shutdowns, travel bans, and border lockdowns, to combat and contain the outbreak, have impacted every industry and economy worldwide. The majority of the manufacturing plants are either temporarily shut or operating with minimum staff; due to which the Cold Chain and related components are disrupted. Additionally, the demand for frozen foods has been showcasing a slowdown since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the countries

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis– Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis– Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption– In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses– Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004442

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Transportation, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us: –

The Insight partners

USA +1-646-491-9876

Asia-Pacific +91 20 6727 8686

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com