Collapsed building in Florida | Three people accused of posing as victims

(Miami) Three people accused of posing as victims of a building that collapsed in Florida on June 24 were arrested on Wednesday, local authorities said.

Posted on Sep 8, 2021 at 5:36 pm

The people posed as seven victims of the disaster – five dead and two survivors – to ask for new credit cards to be sent, Miami-Dade County Prosecutor Katherine Fernandez Rundle said at a press conference.

With these means of payment, the suspects obtained, among other things, luxury shoes and bags from shopping centers and made bank transfers. They acquired a total of at least $ 45,000 in assets, according to the authorities.

The twelve-story waterfront building called Champlain Towers South partially collapsed in Surfside north of Miami Beach in the middle of the night on June 24, killing 98 people.

The three arrested people, identified as Betsy Alejandra Cacho-Medina; her boyfriend Rodney Choute and Kimberley Michelle Johnson seem to be “very skilled thieves”, “professionals”, according to Fernandez Rundle.

They are accused of fraud, identity theft and use of forged documents.

The investigation began on July 9th when the sister of one of those who died in the collapse discovered that someone had changed the missing person’s bank details and notified the police.

“What a tragedy that people are trying to take advantage of this situation,” said Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County Mayor, who visited the site every day.

The investigation into the causes of this disaster is still ongoing.