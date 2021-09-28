collective of artists got rid of AfD flyers

The AfD is hiring a service provider who doesn’t even exist – which is why thousands of flyers risk ending up in the trash. The “Center for Political Beauty” wants to be behind.

Berlin (dpa) – The “Center for Political Beauty” (ZPS) is responsible for an action with which the AfD was duped during the election campaign.

The artists’ collective announced on Tuesday that it had founded a “Flyer Service Hahn” and offered the AfD to distribute advertising material for them as a service provider. Instead of distributing the materials, the ZPS collected the five million leaflets from various neighborhood party associations in order to get rid of them later.

The AfD wants to file a criminal complaint

The exact extent of the damage is not yet known, a party spokesperson said on request. Last Friday, the AfD spoke of more than a million campaign leaflets that had not been distributed. The main AfD candidate, Tino Chrupalla, declared two days before the elections: “This unprecedented action does not only affect the AfD. There has already been considerable damage to democracy here. “

The AfD had already announced Friday that a service provider had offered several candidates and constituency associations of the party a few weeks ago on favorable terms to distribute advertising material to households. A few days before the election, however, it turned out that this provider did not even exist and that the party had therefore been deceived. The AfD has announced that it will quickly file a criminal complaint.