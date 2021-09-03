Colombia Foodservice Market Report- Assessment, Channel Dynamics, Customer Segmentation and Key Players

The in-depth analysis of the historical data provides the Colombia Foodservice Market report offering vital information about the market status for the forecast period. Exhaustive research and analysis of the vital market segments such as, top market players across different geographical locations, their products and the end-users can help to understand the product trend, challenges, revenue, and growth factors. Global Colombia Foodservice Market also provides meaningful insight regarding the market size, market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges etc. Further, the report delivers details regarding the restraints, channels, and distributors, sales dynamics, and profit margin etc for the Colombia Foodservice Market.

Colombia foodservice profit sector contracted by a CAGR of 6.1% from 2015-2020. The introduction of pandemic-related measures, especially closure of dine-in for a period of six months from April to September 2020, forced many outlets to shut down. To decelerate the decline many operators tried to adapt to the new normal by enhancing their delivery capabilities, increasing their online presence and improving health and sanitation protocols. However, the foodservice industry is expected to stage a sharp rebound over the forecast period, supported by economic growth the need for convenient channels, and digitization.

The report includes – – Overview of Colombia’s macro-economic landscape: Detailed analysis of current macro-economic factors and their impact on Colombia’s foodservice market including GDP per capita, consumer price index, population growth and annual household income distribution. – Growth dynamics: In-depth data and forecasts of key channels (QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shops, Pub, Club & Bar) within Colombia’s foodservice market, including the value of the market, number of transactions, number of outlets and average transaction price. – Customer segmentation: identify the most important demographic groups, buying habits and motivations that drive out-of-home meal occasions among segments of the Colombian population.- Key players: Overview of market leaders within the four major channels including business descriptions and number of outlets.

– Pub, club & bar is the largest channel in the Colombian foodservice profit sector by revenue, representing 53.9% of total sector revenue in 2020. Retail and FSR are among other prominent channels, with market shares of 16% and 9.4%, respectively in 2020.

– Pub, club & bar also led in terms of the number of outlets in 2020. Ice cream parlor, mobile operator, QSR, and coffee & tea shop recorded positive outlet growth during the review period, the only channels to record growth in terms of outlets among all foodservice channels, as many outlets have gone out of business amid the pandemic.

– Delivery and takeaway transactions surged in 2020 owing to the restrictions on the operation of restaurants and cafes and the implementation of social distancing norms amid the pandemic.

