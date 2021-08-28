Colorless Polyimide Films Market Sales Status and Forecast Worldwide by Key Manufacturers – E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Kaneka Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc, SK Innovation Co., Ltd, Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd, Wuhan Imide New Materials Technology Co., Ltd, Industrial Summit Technology Latest Colorless Polyimide Films Market Report-Application (Flexible Displays, Flexible Printed Circuit Boards, Flexible Solar Cells, Lighting Equipment), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Solar Energy, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Global Colorless Polyimide Films Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The colorless polyimide films market is projected to grow from USD 70 million in 2021 to USD 1,162 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 75.3% from 2021 to 2026.

#Top Key Players- E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea), SK Innovation Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan), Wuhan Imide New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Industrial Summit Technology (Japan), NeXolve Holding Company (US), Wuxi Shunxuan New Materials Co., Ltd. (China), and Suzhou Kinyu Electronics Co., Ltd. (China).

“The flexible displays application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the flexible displays segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased use of polyimide films in the manufacturing of flexible displays. In recent years, there has been immense development in the field of flexible active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays wherein hard glass is replaced by a flexible substrate made up of colorless polyimide films. This has made the possibility of flexible displays a reality. Top smartphone manufacturers have already produced initial prototypes of smartphones with flexible displays such as Royole Corporation’s FlexPai, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, Huawei’s Mate X, and Lenovo’s Cplus. Apple has also adopted the trend with a few patents of its own, related to bent edges using flexible OLEDs, foldable iPads, and a futuristic scrollable iDevice.

“The electronics end-use industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on end-use industry, the electronics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Colorless polyimides provide excellent thermo-mechanical properties, have high chemical resistance, and are also optically transparent. These properties are suitable for manufacturing electronics such as flexible displays, flexible printed circuit boards, and lighting equipment. Fabricating temperatures may go as high as 300°C, and conventional aromatic polyimides tend to disintegrate or change their color at such high processing temperatures

Polymeric optical films with high thermal stability, high dimensional stability at elevated temperatures, high optical transparency, and high tensile strength are widely required in modern electronics for use as substrates in flexible displays and to cover windows for flexible active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) devices. However, conventional polymeric optical films such as polyolefin and polyester films have poor thermal and dimensional stability while standard high-temperature polymer films such as polyimides have a highly colored appearance and poor optical transparency in the visible light region.

