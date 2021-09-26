Communist Party wins the elections in Graz

Two big electoral surprises in Austria: during the municipal elections in Graz, the Communist Party seized the town hall. In the regional elections in Upper Austria, critics of Corona’s measures succeeded in a coup.

Graz (dpa) – In the municipal elections in Graz, in south-eastern Austria, the communist KPÖ surprisingly emerged victorious. The KPÖ took first place – by far – after the preliminary final result of curator ÖVP.

ÖVP Mayor Siegfried Nagl drew the conclusions and ended his 18-year term shortly before the publication of the final election results. As a result, the ÖVP lost 12.13 percentage points to 25.66 percent, while the KPÖ rose to 29.11 percent (plus 8.77 points).

The main KPÖ candidate, Elke Kahr, initially did not decide whether she would become the first female mayor of her party in an Austrian capital. She will now hold talks on possible coalitions, she said. However, she has already ruled out a coalition with the ÖVP.

The Graz Communists are particularly popular because of their service-oriented approach to politics. For example, the party runs a tenant hotline that advises people on issues with landlords.

Vaccine skeptics festival in Upper Austria

There was another surprise in the regional elections in Upper Austria: Corona vaccination skeptics on the Fundamental Rights of Human Freedom (MFG) list entered the state parliament without any problem when they ran for office. for the first time. According to the extrapolation of the ORF after having counted the majority of the votes, they amount to 6.2%. The party was founded in Vienna in February and has filed several constitutional appeals against Corona’s measures.

According to the extrapolation, the conservative ÖVP of regional leader Thomas Stelzer defended his first place. At 37.6%, it remains roughly the same as its 2015 result. Right-wing populist FPÖ and current coalition partner of the ÖVP, on the other hand, has to accept heavy losses. Six years ago, 30.36 percent voted for the Blues, Sunday it was just 19.8 percent – less than more than ten percent.

In Linz, the ÖVP can either continue to form a coalition with the FPÖ, the SPÖ or perhaps with the Greens. Austrian Federal Chancellor and ÖVP boss Sebastian Kurz said he was satisfied with the result and congratulated the country’s leader Stelzer for “the excellent election result”.