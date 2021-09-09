Companies with more than 100 employees | COVID-19: The vaccine or test is mandatory

(Washington) The COVID-19 vaccine or a weekly screening test will be mandatory in American companies with more than 100 employees, the White House said on Thursday, before Joe Biden announced a new plan to fight the pandemic.

This announcement, which, according to the presidency, affects more than 80 million private sector employees, is in addition to other measures such as mandatory vaccination for 4 million federal government employees and is intended to contain the epidemic wave fueled by the Delta variant.

