Companion Diagnostics Market Surge in Demand from Healthcare Industry to Boost Growth Forecast to 2027

Companion diagnostics may be a clinically established diagnostic tool utilized in conjunction with a therapeutic agent to spot the applicability of that drug to a private patient. Companion diagnosis is usually the last step of drug management and typically involves a process of screening, evaluating, and prescribing medication supported the findings of companion diagnostics. A companion diagnose determines whether a specific drug therapy is suitable for the patient in terms of safety, toleration, and response to treatment. it’s basically a complicated sort of drug management that focuses on evaluating and implementing personalized treatment plans supported known medical issues and considerations.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of cancer is predicted to propel growth of the worldwide companion diagnostics market over the forecast period. as an example , consistent with the American Cancer Society, in 2020, around 276,480 new cases of invasive carcinoma are going to be diagnosed in women and therefore the disease will cause around 42,170 deaths, in the U.S. Moreover, increasing development and commercialization of latest products is additionally expected to assist in growth of the market. as an example , in November 2020, LabCorp announced an expanded agreement with BML, a number one Japanese provider of clinical laboratory testing services, to supply development and delivery of companion diagnostics in Japan.

Increasing commercialization and distribution of latest products is predicted to supply lucrative growth opportunities for players within the global companion diagnostics market. as an example , in August 2020, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., a bioscience company, signed a commercialization and contract with QIAGEN Manchester Limited, an entirely owned subsidiary of QIAGEN N.V., for distribution and commercialization of companion diagnostic assays supported HTG EdgeSeq, HTG’s novel RNA platform.

Competitive Analysis

Major players within the global companion diagnostics market include, Abbott Laboratories, Agendia N.V., Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioGenex Laboratories Inc., bioMérieux SA, LabCorp, GE Healthcare Ltd., Genomic Health, Inc., Life Technologies Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Resonance Health Analysis Services Pty Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Danaher Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Illumina, Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc., and Siemens Healthineers.

Major players within the global companion diagnostics market are focused on development and commercialization of latest products to expand their product portfolio. as an example , in November 2020, Qiagen N.V. collaborated with BioNTech to develop and commercialize a tissue-based companion diagnostic, to be used with investigational cancer treatment BNT113, which identifies patients with epithelial cell carcinoma of the top and neck (SCCHN) that are caused by specific infections by human papilloma virus.

