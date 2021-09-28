Competition right | Le Pen emphasizes immigration against Zemmour and Macron

(Paris) Six months before the presidential election, Marine Le Pen presented the outline of her referendum on Tuesday on combating immigration, a favorite issue of her party that she is now fighting with the right and Eric Zemmour and even the government of Emmanuel Macron.

Posted on Sep 28, 2021 at 5:08 pm

Anne RENAUT Agence France-Presse

After the national rally candidate had expressed her wish to “drastically” reduce immigration on Monday evening on France 2, she presented her referendum draft to the press, which she would like to adopt when she arrives in the country in April 2022 in the lysée palace chosen.

Marine Le Pen will then, after a discreet start of the campaign, take a trip to the vicinity of Bordeaux on Wednesday and Thursday to meet behind closed doors “women and men who consider the costs and effects of immigration in the context of their work”.

“Will France remain France or will it be swept away by the uncontrolled flood of gigantic migratory flows that will sweep away our culture, our values, our lifestyle? “, Asked the candidate of the National Rally party with her bill for the revision of the” entire law on foreigners “.

This text will include in the constitution the “control” of immigration by banning any regularization, as well as the “national priority” in access to, for example, housing or employment, as previously defended.

Allowances only to the French

In addition to the expulsion of delinquent foreigners, certain benefits such as family allowances will be “reserved for the French” in order to increase the birth rate, and criminal penalties for “complicity in illegal immigration” will be provided and terminated.

So many provisions that could be challenged by European courts, but which Marine Le Pen wants to circumvent by showing the superiority of French law over international law, such as that of the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights) or the ECJ (European Court of Justice), in the form of a “Constitutional Shield”.

“Any international text or provision of this text that contradicts the Constitution (will be) will not be applied”, which means that France “does not have to leave any international texts”, assures the candidate, who no longer wants to leave the European Union, but in the same draft law, this membership implies “respect for the constitutional identity of France”.

The RN insists that Marine Le Pen, who is on time in the polls, has been defending this referendum since 2014, while some of his proposals are taken up by right-wing candidates and that polemical and suspected identity candidate Éric Zemmour also claims him paternity.

“False Prophets”

“The time for observation is over,” said Marine Le Pen on Tuesday. Claiming that she had not heard “many concrete solutions” from Zemmour, she scratched the “false prophet” of the right when they came to power.

But she saw an “ideological victory” in the “rallies” of right-wing candidates who, like them, are now proposing a moratorium on immigration. Valérie Pécresse also wants to resume charter flights to deport illegal immigrants. Michel Barnier promises a “Ministry of Public Security” and Eric Ciotti wants to return to land law.

However, constitutional lawyer Jean-Philippe Derosier reminded LCI that Article 11, which organizes this referendum, provides for it to be reserved “for the organization of public authorities and economic, social and environmental policy” but not for migration issues. “Impossible is not French,” replied Ms. Le Pen.

While the RN candidate in the second round of voting against Emmanuel Macron is still given by the polls, the government announced on Tuesday a tightening of the conditions for obtaining visas in relation to Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia, which “refuse” to apply for the return of immigrants who have returned from France.

It is a little “late”, commented Marine Le Pen, assuring that since January 99.8% of the expulsions pronounced against Algeria have not been carried out.

However, she did not want to quantify the planned expulsions when joining the Elysee. “I’m not sure if encryption is necessary. There you have it, it is a radical change, ”she said.

Zemmour is threatened with death on the street

A preliminary investigation into “death threats” was opened on Monday after the polemicist and likely candidate for the 2022 presidential election, Eric Zemmour, was insulted and threatened on the street, the Paris prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The investigation has been entrusted to the 18th arrondissement police reception and local investigative services, added this source, interviewed by AFP.

On Monday, Eric Zemmour claimed to have been verbally assaulted on the street by a man who, in his opinion, had started “In the Koran of Mecca, I will smoke you”.

“The daily newspaper for so many French people,” wrote the journalist on his Twitter account, which received the support of Republican MP Eric Ciotti.