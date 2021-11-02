Composite Rollers Market is Projected to Reach US$ 187,691.57 Thousand by 2028 with Industry Size, Emerging Trends, Growth by Manufacturers and CAGR at 5.1%

Composite Rollers are basically made by using raw materials, such as resins, fibers, and prepreg fabrics, and two technologies that are filament winding and wrapping. The constant innovation and development in the industrial machineries demand lightweight and lower consumption of energy. Such innovation and development have led to the increased application of composite material in several end-use industries which includes pulp and paper, mining, textile and other such industries.

Due to the enchanting demand for lightweight and corrosive resistant rollers to gain operational as well as safety benefits, the market for composite rollers is blooming. Composite rollers are further considered as alternatives to traditional steel rollers. Steel rollers have primarily been utilized in a variety of operations mainly in the textile, mining, paper & pulp industries, and in other sectors. Steel rollers, though, are voluminous, they are difficult to transport; they also produce huge amounts of noise and are vulnerable to corrosion in case of wet and salty conditions. Although the utilization of fiber composite rollers is on the hike, benefits including long life, weight reduction, low noise levels, minimum downtime, and low maintenance costs are offered. Composite rollers are usually composed of materials such as nylon carbon-graphite fiber, high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and glass-reinforced epoxy. In addition, resistivity to corrosion, lightweight, increased strength, and higher tension, along with safety and operational benefits, have led to their increased popularity in several industries, which is driving the global composite rollers market. The rising demand for carbon fiber composite rollers, mainly in paper & pulp and textile industries, is leading to the growth of the market. Such rollers offer reduced vibration and noise, longer life, low inertia, less electricity consumption, and durability in even the toughest applications, compared to other rollers, which is further boosting their demand.

The KEY COMPANIES are mentioned in this study as below:-

Amalga Composites, Inc.; Artur Kuepper Pty. Ltd.; Beijing Haosheng Transmission Technology CO., LTD.; Belle Banne Conveyor Products; Double Company LLC; Epsilon Composite; FWT Composites & Rolls GMBH; HÄHL GMBH; Inometa; Lorbrand Composites; Nepean Conveyors; North Street Cooling Towers PVT. LTD.; Flexco; and PRONEXOS B.V and many more

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Composite Rollers Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the composites industry and has negatively impacted the growth of the composites materials market. The outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, creating revenue loss and damage. The disruptive value chain has had a negative impact on the raw material supply, which, in turn, is negatively impacting the growth of the composites materials market. However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for composites materials is presumed to rise globally. Further, positive measures undertaken by the government, along with distributed generations and incorporation of advanced technology, is yet another factor expected to bolster market growth in the coming years. However, the focus on just-in-time production is hindering the market growth.

The report includes the segmentation of the composite rollers market as follows:-

Composite Rollers Market, by Fiber Type

Glass

Carbon

Other Fiber Types

Composite Rollers Market, by Resin Type

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Composite Rollers Market, by End-Use Industry

Mining

Pulp and Paper

Textile

Film and Foil Processing

Other End-Use Industry

