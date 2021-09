Comprehensive Report on Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market 2021 | Trends, Growth Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2027

Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market was valued at USD 530.41 million in 2020 which is expected to reach USD 1,808.40 million by 2027

The report on the Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market, as found on Qualiket Research website, is in- depth analysis of the market dynamics which are impacting both present market as well as the upcoming. The market dynamics are anticipated to provide lasting impression on the holistic growth of the target market. This report has been analysed well by adept market reviewers through the immense knowledge and the expertise in the subject. The analysis would bring along factors & figures to track the market would take over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Automated optical inspection system is a part of production line as it allows accurate and fast inspection of electronic assemblies and in particular, PCBs, clarify that the quality of product leaving the production line is high and items are build correctly and without manufacturing fault.

The semiconductor industry has an amazing history of productivity, scientific innovation, wealth creation, as well as the enablement of devices and technologies which have augmented people’s quality of life. Semiconductors play a vital role in people’s day to day living. Most digital consumer products used in daily life, such as LED bulbs, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, digital cameras, smartphones/mobile phones all use semiconductors. Along with consumer electronics, it also plays a pivotal role in the operation of the internet, trains, communications, bank ATMs, and other parts of the social infrastructure. The alluring characteristics of semiconductor materials have made possible several technological wonders such as LED displays, solar cells, microchips, and transistors.

Increase in demand for advanced PCBs and surface mounted technology requirements in several machines and devices like consumer electronics, and vehicles which expected to boost the global automated optical inspection system market growth. Furthermore, increase in the trend of automation in manufacturing electronic components like circuit boards, and sensors will positively influence the market growth. Also, rise in standardization and regulations across the world to develop safe and well equipped machines for various industry- specific requirements will propel the global automated optical inspection system market growth during this forecast period.

However, high installation cost and false call rate image based AOI systems are major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global automated optical inspection system market growth during this analysis period.

Market segmentation

Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market is segmented into type such as 2D AOI, and 3D AOI, by technology such as Inline, and Offline. Further, market is segmented into industry such as IT& Telecomm, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, and Others.

Also, Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as CyberOptics, Daiichi Jitsugyo Asia Pte. Ltd., GOPEL electronic GmbH, KOH YOUNG TECHNOLOGY Inc., MIRTEC CO., LTD., Nordson Corporation, OMRON Corporation, Saki Corporation, Test Research, Inc., and Viscom AG

