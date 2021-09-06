Compression Therapy Devices Market By Equipment, Application, By Region (US, North America, Europe, APAC), Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast (2020-2028) | The Insight Partners



Compression Therapy Devices Market Overview

Compression therapy devices are used to treat chronic diseases such as, lymphedema, leg-ulcers, phlebitis, thrombosis, and other forms of varicose veins. These devices are also used to prevent venous issues during pregnancy and for long distance travel. Depending on the pathology, medical compression therapy can be used in different forms such as, socks, stockings, tights, or bandages. Compression pumps are also available in the market which are kept around the affected area. The pump helps in unblocking the trapped fluid and gently compresses the area, reduces the pain and helps to mimic the way the body works generally.

Some of the Prominent/Emerging Players in Compression Therapy Devices Market:

3M

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

SIGVARIS

HARTMANN USA, Inc.

medi GmbH & Co. KG

BSN medical

ArjoHuntleigh

Juzo

Gottfried Medical, Inc.

Compression Therapy Devices Market Segmental Overview:

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of vascular diseases among the obese population, such as, venous veins, leg ulcers, foot ulcers, deep vein thrombosis and diabetic foot ulcers

Rising awareness for chronic wound associated risk factors

Growing obese population

Restraints

Alternative Therapies for Specific Target Indications

