Compulsory vaccination | More than 1,400 health workers suspended in the Paris region

(Paris) More than 1,400 employees of hospitals, clinics and retirement homes in the greater Paris area have been suspended for non-compliance with the compulsory vaccination against COVID-19, said the regional health authority (ARS) on Monday, confirming information from the Parisian.

Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 11:54 am

More than two weeks after the mandatory vaccination has come into force, a minority of the affected professionals remain suspended.

On September 16, Health Minister Olivier Véran estimated their number at 3,000 for the whole of France, but feedback from the local press indicated a higher total.

In fact, according to the regional health authorities, there are 1,166 (0.7%) in health facilities and 250 (0.8%) in the medical-social sector in the Paris region.

Overall, this has “no effect on the functioning of the facilities” but we still recognize “some difficulties with hospital care” and “around thirty situations related to the staffing problem” among staff. 2000 medical-social structures in the Ile-de-France region.

Most of these difficulties have been resolved “through recruitment” within a facility or between structures or through “using transitional or overtime”, assure the health authorities, who say “extra vigilant” on the subject and ready to mobilize if necessary “backup Platforms “.

By and large, in the greater Paris area, “the number of professionals who have not started their vaccination program is low”, with vaccination coverage rates of 96% in retirement homes, 93% in facilities for the disabled and 88% in hospitals and clinics.