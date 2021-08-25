Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Key Country Analysis and Forecasts to 2028 including Key Players Optum, Inc., Dolbey, MModal IP LLC

Computer assisted coding (CAC) is a computer software program that reads electronic dictated and transcribed reports and assigns codes. It helps users teasily generate pre-defined, standard reports such as coding output, pending, assigned and completed cases. In Healthcare, computer assisted coding system is used a solution tanalyze healthcare and automatically generates suitable medical codes. This is utilized by the healthcare specialists timprove medical coding workflows with high accuracy.

The “Global Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market Analysis t2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims tprovide an overview of the computer assisted coding systems market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, application, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The structure of the Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market report can be categorized into following sections:

Section 1: Scope of the Report & Research Methodology

Section 2: Key Takeaways

Section 3: Market variables & their impact on growth and analytical tools providing High Level Insights into the Market Dynamics and Growth Pattern

Section 4: Market Estimates and Forecasts (with the base year as 2019, historic information of 2016 & 2018 and forecast from 2021 to 2028). Regional and Country Level Estimates and Forecasts for each category which are summed up to form the Global Market.

Section 5: Competitive Landscape. Attributes such as Strategy Framework, Competitor Categorization are included to provide elaborate details on the Market Structure & Strategic Undertakings as well as their impact.

The Prominent/Emerging Players in the Computer Assisted Coding Systems Market Research include:

3M

Dolbey

TruCode LLC

Optum, Inc.

Streamline Health Solutions, LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

Artificial Medical Intelligence.

MModal IP LLC

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Based on component, the global computer assisted coding systems market is segmented as software and services.

Based on deployment, the global computer assisted coding systems market is segmented as cloud-based solutions and on-premises solution.

Based on application, the global computer assisted coding systems market is segmented as automated computer-assisted encoding, management reporting and analytics, clinical coding auditing.

Based on end user, the global computer assisted coding systems market is segmented as healthcare providers and healthcare payers.

