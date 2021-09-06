Computer on Module Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Computer on Module Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global computer on module market reached a value of US$ 1.52 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A computer-on-module (CoM), or system-on-module (SoM) is a single circuit board computer embedded on a microprocessor. It consists of random-access memory (RAM), ethernet, input or output (I/O) controllers, flash memory, and other essential components of a fully-functioning computer. CoM provides an efficient and cost-effective platform for computing solutions and reduces the overall manufacturing duration for various products. As a result, it is widely used in industrial automation systems, medical electronics, transportation, communication, and gaming.

Market Trends

The high prevalence of automation trends across diverse industries, along with the rising adoption of compact electronic devices, is augmenting the demand for CoM. For instance, compact CoM systems are used for manufacturing drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), thereby gaining traction across the globe. CoM also supports faster product development with enhanced efficiency, durability, and interconnectivity, thus experiencing a high demand. Moreover, several technological advancements have led to the integration of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) with off-the-shelf CoM and application-specific carrier boards, which are further anticipated to drive the market growth.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

  • Aaeon Technology Inc. (ASUSTeK Computer Inc.)
  • Advantech Co. Ltd.
  • Axiomtek Co. Ltd.
  • congatec AG
  • Digi International Inc.
  • iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
  • Kontron S&T AG (S&T AG)
  • PHYTEC
  • TechNexion
  • Toradex Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of architecture type, standard, application and geography.

Breakup by Architecture Type:

  • ARM (Advanced RISC Machines) Architecture
  • x86 Architecture
  • Power Architecture
  • Others

Breakup by Standard:

  • COM Express
  • SMARC (Smart Mobile Architecture)
  • Qseven
  • ETX (Embedded Technology Extended)
  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Industrial Automation
  • Medical
  • Transportation
  • Gaming
  • Communication
  • Others

Breakup by Geography:

  • North America (U.S. & Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
  • Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

