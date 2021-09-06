Computer on Module Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Computer on Module Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global computer on module market reached a value of US$ 1.52 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

A computer-on-module (CoM), or system-on-module (SoM) is a single circuit board computer embedded on a microprocessor. It consists of random-access memory (RAM), ethernet, input or output (I/O) controllers, flash memory, and other essential components of a fully-functioning computer. CoM provides an efficient and cost-effective platform for computing solutions and reduces the overall manufacturing duration for various products. As a result, it is widely used in industrial automation systems, medical electronics, transportation, communication, and gaming.

Get Sample Report with Detail COVID-19 Impact Analysis – https://www.imarcgroup.com/computer-on-module-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The high prevalence of automation trends across diverse industries, along with the rising adoption of compact electronic devices, is augmenting the demand for CoM. For instance, compact CoM systems are used for manufacturing drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), thereby gaining traction across the globe. CoM also supports faster product development with enhanced efficiency, durability, and interconnectivity, thus experiencing a high demand. Moreover, several technological advancements have led to the integration of the Internet-of-Things (IoT) with off-the-shelf CoM and application-specific carrier boards, which are further anticipated to drive the market growth.

Buy Full Report with Detail Analysis with COVID-19 Impact – https://bit.ly/32eq9T2

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Aaeon Technology Inc. (ASUSTeK Computer Inc.)

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Axiomtek Co. Ltd.

congatec AG

Digi International Inc.

iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Kontron S&T AG (S&T AG)

PHYTEC

TechNexion

Toradex Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of architecture type, standard, application and geography.

Breakup by Architecture Type:

ARM (Advanced RISC Machines) Architecture

x86 Architecture

Power Architecture

Others

Breakup by Standard:

COM Express

SMARC (Smart Mobile Architecture)

Qseven

ETX (Embedded Technology Extended)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Industrial Automation

Medical

Transportation

Gaming

Communication

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-blenders-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/portable-optical-time-domain-reflectometer-otdr-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/resistant-starch-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/self-healing-concrete-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-commercial-printing-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2020-2025-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/europe-frequency-converter-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/united-states-frequency-converter-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/india-frequency-converter-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2025-2021-09-01

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/rehabilitation-robots-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pressure-washer-market-2021-2026-global-size-share-trends-and-forecast-report-2021-09-01

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800