Conductive Inks market Foreseen to Draw a Promising Growth to Generate Massive Revenue during 2020-2027

Conductive ink results in a printed object, which conducts electricity. It is produced by infusing conductive substrates into ink. Conductive inks comprise silver, graphite, carbon, or any other type of precious metal coated base material. Conductive inks can be applied in different ways including, flexographic, screen print, spray, dip, stencil print, and syringe dispense, among others. Growing use of conductive inks in OLEDs, smart packaging, flexible displays, thin film transistors, and smart textiles is projected to surge the demand for conductive inks over the forecast period. Recent advancements in the printed electronics sector have enabled conductive inks find application in electronic and medical devices, which is projected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Conductive inks are being widely used in flexible displays, smart lighting, RFID tags, and so on. Rising demand for miniaturized and efficient electronic devices is also fueling the market growth. Smart devices, touch screens, printed batteries, and printed sensors are some of the major application areas of conductive inks, which is contributing to the positive growth of the market globally.

Top Key Players in Conductive Inks market: E.l. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Vorbeck Materials Corporation Inc., Intrinsiq Materials Inc., Johnson Matthey plc, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Sun Chemical Corporation, Applied Ink Solutions, Creative Materials Inc., and NovaCentrix

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Conductive Inks Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the global Conductive Inks Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Regional Analysis:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Conductive Inks market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico]

[U.S., Canada, Mexico] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific]

[China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America]

[Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]

Conductive inks are used in printed electronics for better electric conductivity and efficient operation. Silver conductive inks are primarily applied in PV cells and membrane switches, which is identified to be the prime trend in the global conductive inks market. Consumer goods is a key application industry of conductive inks, for example, smart packaging, which contributes significantly to the market growth. In addition, conductive inks find application in printed circuit boards and biosensors. Need for printed materials for smart textiles as well as wearable electronics, for example, health monitoring, smart and OLED displays, etc.

The demand for conductive inks globally. Increasing adoption of diverse conductive inks in cutting-edge medical devices along with sensors and industrial equipment can be considered as a key driver for the market. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to gain traction over the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing application of conductive inks in smart devices, touch screens, sensors, and so on, mainly in China and Japan. However, the high cost of silver conductive inks along with fluctuating prices of conductive inks hinders market growth.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Conductive Inks Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Conductive Inks Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Conductive Inks Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Conductive Inks Market?

