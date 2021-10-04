Congo, Brazil, Indonesia | The United States for partnership with the countries that host the great forests

(Brazzaville) The United States wants to partner with the countries that protect the planet’s great forests, including those of the Congo Basin, to protect those vegetation coverings that help regulate the climate, an envoy said in Brazzaville on Monday of the US President for the Climate.

“What the American government is aiming to do today on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow next November is to make an official announcement that the American government is committed to working with these countries that are home to these important forests,” Jonathan Pershing, US President’s Deputy Special Envoy for Climate, told the press in the Congolese capital.

He mentioned the Amazon, Indonesia and the Congo Basin, recognized as the second ecological lung on the planet with its 220 million hectares of forest, 57% of which are in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and 10% in neighboring Congo.

Stop deforestation

“Here in the Congo Basin we have to be careful that we are not massively deforested. Because the forest is a treasure here, ”said Mr Pershing.

In a statement, the American embassy lamented the deforestation of the Amazon. “For the future of our planet, it is imperative that we in the Congo not let the same thing happen,” she said.

Indeed, the message went on, “the Congo Basin records the equivalent of three years of global greenhouse gas emissions and 15 years of emissions from the United States of America”.

In Brazzaville, the American special envoy met Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who spoke to him about the Blue Fund, a mechanism that he had set up five years ago to finance development projects in the Congo Basin.

Before Brazzaville, Mr Pershing had visited South Africa and Namibia. At the end of the day, he came to Kinshasa on Monday. Dakar was to be the last stop on his Africa tour.