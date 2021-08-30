Connected Cars in Insurance Market Report- Emerging Trends Analysis 2028 Top Leading player – Admiral, Aviva, State Farm, Geico, Allianz

ReportsnReports added Connected Cars in Insurance Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. Connected Cars in Insurance Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint. Connected Cars in Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

RNR forecasts that the connected car market will be worth $58.5bn by 2030, up from its $27.2bn evaluation in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. A great proportion of the connected car markets growth will not only be due to year-on-year expansion of connected vehicles on roads, but also due to the utilization of telematics technology. The expansion of the connected car market flags the potential for insurers to integrate personalized aspects to how motor insurance premiums are priced by utilizing vehicle data. Connected cars will lay the groundwork for insurers to access millions of data points generated by a vehicle’s ability to engage with other devices through the Internet of Things. Connected cars will assist insurers in developing increasingly accurate pricing strategies for customers.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the connected cars in insurance theme. It provides a thorough overview of the space, covering market size and claims, contextual and economic factors, regulations, and opportunities. The report also explores how the development of connected cars will impact the insurance value chain.

– As connected cars have automatic data-generating capabilities, vehicle manufacturers will play an increased role in the distribution of motor insurance. Insurers will strike partnerships with manufacturers in order to ensure they have access to consumers driving data.

– While there are insurers and insurtechs that are pushing efforts to create more personalized products in private motor, insurtechs are the ones that have adapted telematics to create usage-based insurance services to price premiums. Meanwhile, insurers have utilized telematics to mitigate aspects of risks related to claims and reward customers for good driving behavior.

– Insurers that do not gain experience in connected vehicle data risk falling behind their rivals. Connected vehicles produce a massive amount of data, and insurers must build their capabilities and capacity to manage it.

