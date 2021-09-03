Conservative Catholics Shoot Against Reform Process

Regensburg (dpa) – Led by the Bishop of Regensburg Rudolf Voderholzer, conservative Catholics are taking a stand against the “Synodal Way” reform process.

On Friday, the website “www.synodale-beitraege.de” is expected to go live, on which alternative texts on topics such as sexual morals, the priesthood and women in the church can be read in the future. .

“The composition of the Synod’s forums and their culture of discussion make it more difficult for an appropriate dialogue,” he said in a message that the diocese of Voderholzer wanted to publish on Friday and that the German press agency had previously received. “The authors are dissatisfied with the content of the text discussed and approved in their forum.”

In the so-called synodal way, the representatives of the Catholic Church and the laity deal in individual working groups called forums with questions of sexual morality, priesthood and the role of women within the Catholic Church. Voderholzer is – like Cologne Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki – a staunch opponent of this reform process and repeatedly speaks critically.

According to the diocese, “alternative texts to the Synodal Way” are provided on the home page. It should start with a 36-page document titled “Power of Attorney and Accountability”. In the text that is available to the dpa, the authors assume, for example, that the scandal involving thousand-fold abuse has “no sure connection” with Catholic sexual morality or the power structure within the church.

“Such an amalgamation of interests does not serve the serious cause with which the Synodal Way was launched and involves the danger of new divisions, within the German Church as well as in its relations with the Vatican and the universal Church. ” His counter-proposal: “The Church as an institution, its clergy and all the individuals who are baptized therein must allow the Word of God to guide them on a path of authentic conversion and spiritual renewal.

Faced with the dramatic drop in the number of members, they are clearly in favor of “structural renewal in the face of visible defects”, but just as clearly against democratization: “The separation of powers in the modern sense of the term” is irreconcilable with ” the leadership church, ”the text says, for example.

However, “the official representatives of the Church are expected to act in a transparent and reliable manner and, last but not least, by personal credibility and moral integrity”.

The authors advocate for better communication and points of contact for people who have been victims of abuse of power within the church. In addition, when appointing a pastor, parishioners should have the opportunity to share their expectations of a candidate with the bishop.