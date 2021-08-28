Construction Lubricants Market Expected to Grow at 6.5 Billion In Revenue by 2026

Global Construction Lubricants Market 2021-2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The construction lubricants market is estimated to grow to USD 6.5 billion by 2026 from USD 5.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.0%.

#Top Key Players- ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (Netherlands), Total Energies SE(France), China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp), Chevron Corporation (US), PetroChina Company Limited (China), FUCHS Petrolub SE (Germany), and Lukoil (Russia).

There has been massive industrial growth in APAC since the past few years, and this is expected to continue during the next five years. The domestic and foreign investments in the construction industry have been consistently growing over the past decade in the region, which is fueling the growth of the construction lubricants market.The construction industry in the Middle East & Africa is also experiencing high growth, driving the demand for construction lubricants.

“Hydraulic fluid is expected to be the largest lubricant type of the construction lubricants market, in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026”

Hydraulic fluid lubricant type holds the highest share in the overall market in terms of volume and value for the forecast period. Hydraulic fluid is mainly used for power transmission and lubrication in various heavy load equipment in the construction industry. Hence, to avoid equipment failure, the operator needs to have high-quality hydraulic fluid. This drives the hydraulic fluid consumption in the construction industry.

“high economic growth in APAC to drive the demand for construction lubricants in the region.”

APAC is the largest market for construction lubricants, and it is mainly attributed to high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, infrastructure, chemical, and steel & military among others. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region.

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Construction Lubricant Market: Inclusions And Exclusions

1.2.2 Construction Lubricants: Market Definition And Inclusions, By Base Oil

1.2.3 Construction Lubricants: Market Definition And Inclusions, By Type

1.2.4 Construction Lubricants: Market Definition And Inclusions, By Equipment Type

1.3 Market Definition

Figure 1 Construction Lubricants Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Construction Lubricants Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Primary Interviews – Demand- And Supply-Side

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation – Approach 1 (Supply-Side): Revenue From Construction Lubricants

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation – Bottom-Up (Supply-Side): Collective Revenue Of All Construction Lubricants Companies

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation – Approach 2 – Bottom-Up (Demand-Side): Construction Equipment And Lubricants Consumption

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation – Approach 3 – Bottom-Up (Demand-Side): Construction Equipment And Fuel Consumption

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 7 Market Size Estimation: Approach 4 – Top-Down

2.3 Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Construction Lubricants Market: Data Triangulation

2.4 Growth Rate Assumptions/Growth Forecast

2.4.1 Supply-Side

Figure 9 Market Cagr Projections From Supply-Side

2.4.2 Demand-Side

Figure 10 Market Growth Projections From Demand Side: Drivers And Opportunities

2.5 Factors Analysis

2.6 Assumptions

2.7 Limitations

2.8 Risk Assessment

Table 1 Construction Lubricants Market: Risk Assessment

3 Executive Summary

Figure 11 Engine Oil Estimated To Be Largest Type Of Construction Lubricant In 2021

Figure 12 Synthetic Oil To Be Faster-Growing Segment Of Construction Lubricants Market

Figure 13 Apac Accounted For The Largest Market Share In 2020

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Construction Lubricants Market

Figure 14 Growing Construction Industry To Drive Construction Lubricants Market During The Forecast Period

4.2 Construction Lubricants Market Size, By Region

Figure 15 Apac To Be Largest Market For Construction Lubricants During The Forecast Period

4.3 Apac: Construction Lubricants Market, By Type And Country, 2020

Figure 16 China Accounted For The Largest Market Share

4.4 Construction Lubricants Market Size, By Type

Figure 17 Hydraulic Fluid To Be Largest Type Of Construction Lubricants Market

4.5 Construction Lubricants Market Size, By Type Vs Region

Figure 18 Hydraulic Fluid To Be Dominant Type Of Construction Lubricants Market Across Regions

4.6 Construction Lubricants Market, By Key Countries

Figure 19 India To Register The Highest Cagr Between 2021 And 2026

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 20 Construction Lubricants Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Growth Of Construction Industry In Apac And Middle East & Africa

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand For High-Quality Lubricants

5.2.1.3 Rise In Automation In Construction Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Technological Advancements

5.2.2.2 Downfall Due To Covid-19

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development Of Zinc-Free (Ashless) Lubricants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility In Raw Material Prices

5.2.4.2 Maintaining Product Quality

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 21 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Construction Lubricants Market

Table 2 Construction Lubricants Market: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat Of Substitutes

5.3.2 Threat Of New Entrants

5.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Gdp Trends And Forecast Of Major Economies

Table 3 Trends And Forecast Of Gdp, 2019–2026 (Growth Rate)

5.6 Covid-19 Impact

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

Figure 22 Country-Wise Spread Of Covid-19

5.6.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

Figure 23 Revised Gdp Forecast For Select G20 Countries In 2021

5.6.3.1 Covid-19 Impact On The Economy—Scenario Assessment

Figure 24 Factors Impacting The Global Economy

Figure 25 Scenarios Of Covid-19 Impact

5.7 Impact Of Covid-19: Customer Analysis

…….CONTINUED

Research Coverage:

This report segments the market for construction lubricants based on base oil, type, equipment type and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, associated with the market for construction lubricants.

