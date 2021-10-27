Consumer Video Feedback Software Market Projected to Reach US$ 638.02 Million By 2028 at a CAGR of 7.0% | FocusVision, Medallia Inc., Qualtrics

The Consumer Video Feedback Software Market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 398.59 million in 2021 to US$ 638.02 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Germany, Italy, Russia, France, the UK, and Italy are among major countries in Europe. Western Europe is known for its high standard of living, with residents experiencing high income levels. It is one of the wealthiest parts in Europe, with more GDP per capita than the other parts owing to factors such as the high purchasing power of masses coupled with positive outlook for the adoption of new technologies and products. Organizations from various verticals highly emphasize on investing market research activities and tools including consumer video feedback software.

The impact of COVID-19 differed from country to country across Europe as selected countries witnessed an increase in the number of recorded COVID-19 cases and subsequently attracted strict lockdown and social isolation. However, Western European countries such as Germany, France, Russia, and the UK have seen a comparatively modest decrease in their growth activities because of the robust healthcare system.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• FocusVision

• Medallia Inc.

• Product Peel, Inc.

• Qualtrics

• Typeform

• UserTesting

• Voxpopme

EUROPE CONSUMER VIDEO FEEDBACK SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Consumer Video Feedback Software Market, by Deployment

• Cloud

• On Premise

Europe Consumer Video Feedback Software Market, by End User

• FMCG

• BFSI

• Electronics

• IT and Telecom

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Other End users

