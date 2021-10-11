Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Players During the Forecast Period 2021 to 2031:Persistence Market Research

What is Driving Demand for Content Disarm and Reconstruction Technology?

Increasing adoption of cloud-based security solutions, growing awareness regarding security threats, and growth of cyber security solution for connected IoT devices are key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the changing IT trends and growing adoption of cloud solutions are creating potential growth opportunities for content disarm and reconstruction solutions as it is used for ensuring the safety of organization’s data, brand value and identity.

Additionally, the stricter compliance and regulation norms for content security is becoming more and more expected by governments and regulatory bodies, with the introduction of general data protection regulation (GDPR) to help tackle ongoing security leaks of sensitive personal information.

Government of various regions are investing heavily in digitalization and transformation of IT infrastructure is also driving the growth of content disarm and reconstruction solutions demand.