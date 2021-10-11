Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Market to Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Players During the Forecast Period 2021 to 2031:Persistence Market Research
Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Market to grow at a CAGR of 13.8%
Content Disarm and Reconstruction demand was valued ~US$ 182 Mn in 2020, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~13.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The factors expected to drive the demand for content disarm and reconstruction solutions are the increasing number of malware and file-based attacks, coupled with growing number of ransomware, zero-day attacks, and advanced persistent threats (APTs).
Businesses in various sectors find themselves in increasingly complex network world due to which businesses are transforming through digitalization and automation for optimizing the cost and scale of experiences. Sustaining compliance which is a critical component of any cyber security program are also critical for businesses.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32810
What is Driving Demand for Content Disarm and Reconstruction Technology?
Increasing adoption of cloud-based security solutions, growing awareness regarding security threats, and growth of cyber security solution for connected IoT devices are key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the changing IT trends and growing adoption of cloud solutions are creating potential growth opportunities for content disarm and reconstruction solutions as it is used for ensuring the safety of organization’s data, brand value and identity.
Additionally, the stricter compliance and regulation norms for content security is becoming more and more expected by governments and regulatory bodies, with the introduction of general data protection regulation (GDPR) to help tackle ongoing security leaks of sensitive personal information.
Government of various regions are investing heavily in digitalization and transformation of IT infrastructure is also driving the growth of content disarm and reconstruction solutions demand.
To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for Table of Content here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32810
Content Disarm and Reconstruction Solutions Segment is expected to Contribute Largest Market Share
The content disarm and reconstruction technology ensures that the content of the file is still maintained, with the potentially malicious threat removed from the file. It eradicates the need to completely delete the file, saving time and money. Thus, the security solution providers have further enhanced their prevailing security solutions by adding to it the content disarm and reconstruction technology.
The solution/platform is envisioned to protect enterprises from malware-carrying images, document-borne malware, and other infected files. The software supports various file types, such as DOCX, PDF, DOC, TIFF, PNG, PPTX, BMP, XLSX, GIF, and JPG.
The rising pressure from stringent regulations and compliances along with surging cyber-attacks through various paths, such as attachments, emails, USB transfers, and file transfer protocol (FTP) transfers; have triggered the solution segment to garner more revenue during the forecast period.
Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32810
About us:
Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.
Contact us:
Persistence Market Research
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
United States
Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751
E-mail id- sales@persistencemarketresearch.com