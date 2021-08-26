Contraceptive Devices Market Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast 2028

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title Contraceptive Devices Market are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Keeping in mind the customer requirement, the supreme Contraceptive Devices Market research report is constructed with the professional and in-depth study of industry. This market report serves the purpose of businesses of making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and achieve better profitability by prioritizing market goals. Market segmentation studies conducted in this report with respect to product type, applications, and geography are valuable in taking any verdict about the products. With the use of up to date and proven tools and techniques, complex market insights are organized in simpler version in the winning report for the better understanding of end user.

Global contraceptive devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the initiatives taken by government and NGO’s about contraceptives and regular advancement in technologies.

Competitive Analysis:

Global contraceptive devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of contraceptive devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Mylan N.V., ALLERGAN, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Veru Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., Devex, Mayer Laboratories, Inc., Medisafe Distribution Inc., ANSELL LTD., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Agile Therapeutics, Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, Mankind Pharma, TTK HealthCare, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, V-Care Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Vardhaman Lifecare Pvt Ltd, Cipla Inc.

Market Definition: Global Contraceptive Devices Market

Contraceptive devices are used to avoid pregnancy by the use of medical devices, medicines, and surgical methods. The sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are also prevented by the use of it. It may be temporary or permanent and accessible to males and females accordingly. Permanent techniques include women’s sterilization and men’s sterilization Hormonal and non-hormonal are temporary techniques.

Market Drivers

Regular technological advancement is driving the growth of market

Numbers of initiatives taken by government is helping to grow the market

Allowance for contraceptive device on the regular basis drives the market growth

Increasing initiatives and support by various NGO’s are also helping the market to grow

Improper family planning is driving the market growth

Market Restraints

Surging infections due to the use of contraceptive devices are restraining the market growth

Increasing incidence of infertility hinders the growth of the market

Side effects of contraceptive devices restricts the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Government of India launched two new contraceptives. New contraceptives will be introduced to widen the basket of options for the population of the country to meet their needs for family planning. Under the government’s Mission ParivarVikas, a key family planning initiative, contraceptives are being introduced.

In September 2017, Prega News of Mankind Pharmaceuticals partnered with SpiceJet. This collaboration will be launching a series of initiatives to make air travel more enjoyable and comfortable for pregnant women.

