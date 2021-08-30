Contraceptive Devices Market Projected to Show Strong Growth 2027 | Ansell, Church & Dwight, Actavis

The requirement of minimising unwanted pregnancies and its repercussions is one of the primary drivers driving the development of the contraception sector in India. One of the main causes of this demand is the desire to avoid unintended pregnancies, especially among adolescent girls. Non-contraceptive medical benefits, including as medicine for extended menstrual bleeding, menstrual cramps, and acne, are also considered by less than half of women as motivations for usage.

Ansell, Church & Dwight, Actavis, Bayer, Merck & Co, Okamoto Industries, The Female Health Company, TodaySponge, HLL Lifecare, Agile Therapeutics, Caya, Teva Pharmaceutical, Condomi Health, Karex Industries, and Medicines360

Contraceptive devices are barriers that try to prevent pregnancy by physically blocking sperm from accessing the uterus. Contraception is more generally referred to as fertility control, and birth control is defined as a way of preventing conception. Male and female condoms, cervical caps, diaphragms, and spermicide-infused contraceptive sponges are among them. In addition, some major organisations are aggressively pursuing acquisitions and joint partnerships with other businesses in order to strengthen their market positions in the country.

Other factors that contribute to the growth of the contraceptive industry include an increase in the number of STDs and a significant increase in the population. As a result, all of these factors are likely to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. The contraceptive device market in India is competitive, with multiple players. In terms of market share, the market is currently dominated by a few significant competitors.

