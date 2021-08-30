Contraceptive Sponges Market 2021 Share, Size, Future Demand, Trends, Region by Forecast to 2027| Pharmatex, Mayer Laboratories, Tree of Life Pharma

The rising prevalence of unintended pregnancies is driving the industry. Furthermore, favourable government regulatory bodies such as the Cervical Barrier Advancement Society CBAS, the Center for Young Women’s Health CYWH, and the National Institutes of Health NIH aim to educate teenagers about cervical barrier methods in order to reduce the spread of STIs, such as HIV and AIDS, and to prevent unwanted pregnancy, resulting in market growth.

Top Key Players Included in Contraceptive Sponges Market Report: Pharmatex, Mayer Laboratories, Tree of Life Pharma, Innotech International, Pirri Pharma, Protectaid, and Sager Pharma Kft

The failure of contraceptive sponges to prevent sexually transmitted illnesses such as HIV and AIDS, as well as the presence of a large variety of rival goods such as condoms and pills that are more successful in preventing pregnancy, are the biggest commercial challenges. The global contraceptive sponge market has been divided into two categories: distribution channel pharmacies, online retailers, and other channels and geography which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Contraceptive sponges are gaining popularity in the near future, despite the fact that other competing goods such as condoms and pills are more popular among customers. In recent years, there has also been a rise in teen pregnancy. The expansion of the market to have a healthy country has been helped by favourable regulatory authorities spreading knowledge about the use of contraceptives to minimise needless births.

