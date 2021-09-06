Contrast Media Agents Market | Latest Innovations, Future Plans and Regional Forecast to 2027

The global contrast media agents market accounted to US$ 4,855.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,860.6 Mn by 2027.

Global contrast media agents market was segmented by type, imaging modality, indication and route of administration. The type segment was classified as iodinated contrast media, gadolinium based contrast media, barium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media. Based on the imaging modality the market is classified as X-Ray/CT, magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound. On the basis of indication the market is classified as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, nephrological disorders. And based on the route of administration the market is divided into intravascular, oral and rectal.

The market for contrast media agents is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, development of diagnostic imaging modalities, rising number of diagnostic tests performed, and increasing number of approvals for contrast agents are expected to accentuate the growth of the market. However, the factors such as rigorous regulations for radio-imaging agents and side effects associated with contrast media leading to adverse health conditions are likely to act as restraining factors for the contrast media agents market.

The major players operating in the contrast media agents market include, General Electric, Bayer AG, Bracco, Guerbet, Lanthus Medical Imaging Inc., nanoPET Pharma GmbH, Unijules Life Sciences Ltd., Magnus Health Management Pvt. Ltd, j. B Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Ltd and Jodas Expoim. The market has carried out various organic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

The report segments the global contrast media agents market as follows:

Global Contrast Media Agents Market – By Type

Iodinated Contrast Media

Gadolinium Based Contrast Media

Barium Based Contrast Media

Microbubble Contrast Media

Global Contrast Media Agents Market – By Imaging Modality

X-ray/CT

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Global Contrast Media Agents Market – By Indication

Cardiovascular Disorders

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Nephrological Disorders

Global Contrast Media Agents Market – By Route of Administration

Intravascular

Oral

Rectal

Global Contrast Media Agents Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

South and Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Key Takeaways

Research Methodology

Contrast Media Agents Market Landscape

Contrast Media Agents Market – Key Market Dynamics

Contrast Media Agents Market – Global Market Analysis

Contrast Media Agents Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type

Contrast Media Agents Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

Contrast Media Agents Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound

Contrast Media Agents Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

Industry Landscape

Contrast Media Agents Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

