Convicted neo-Nazi accidentally speaks out in ZDF street investigation

Citizens are asked about their political opinion in the street for the Bundestag elections. In this routine format, ZDF led a convicted neo-Nazi into the microphone.

Berlin (dpa) – According to the broadcaster, a convicted neo-Nazi also made a statement in a street inquiry broadcast on ZDF for the federal election with randomly selected citizens.

“The editors couldn’t see that any of them was a neo-Nazi convicted of sedition. His statement was discreet, ”the public broadcaster said at the request of the German news agency.

Neo-Nazi comments on red-red-green

In the evening, the special ZDF-Spezial program was broadcast. At first, the street poll, in which several citizens commented on the election result, faded. The neo-Nazi stressed that he was somewhat happy that it did not turn out to be red-red-green.