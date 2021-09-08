COP26 | The UN refuses to postpone the event despite the difficulties of some countries

(Paris) The UN on Tuesday refused to postpone COP26 in Glasgow in November, as requested by NGOs who felt that the crucial climate conference was not “fair” because of the difficulties poor countries have in accessing it and integrative “could be between inequalities in vaccinations and expensive quarantine.

Posted on Sep 7, 2021 at 8:00 pm

Amélie BOTTOLLIER-DEPOIS Agence France-Presse

From devastating fires in Europe to devastating floods in New York City, the world has been hit by particularly violent serial disasters in recent months that have brought global warming back to the fore.

The increase in these extreme weather events is in line with the forecasts of scientists at the IPCC, who launched a new warning for humanity in early August: The planet could reach the threshold of +1.5 ° C by 2030, ten years earlier than expected and threatens the world with new “unprecedented” disasters.

In this context, COP26, which is set to welcome thousands of people to Glasgow from October 31 to November 12, is seen as an important milestone to accelerate the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

But “just two months after the deadline, it is evident that a safe, inclusive and fair conference is impossible because access to vaccines is not supported. […] in poor countries, the rising travel and accommodation costs and the uncertainty about the development of the COVID-19 pandemic, “estimates the Climate Action Network (CAN), a network that unites more than 1,500 NGOs such as Greenpeace, WWF, Action Aid, Oxfam and Amnesty International.

“A personal COP in early November would de facto exclude many government delegates, civil society activists and journalists, particularly from countries in the south, many of which are on the UK’s COVID-19 ‘red list”, he continued in a statement .

“It can’t wait”

“A climate summit without the voices of those most affected by climate change is ineffective,” said Mohamed Adow of the Power Shift Africa think tank, commenting on the “seizure” of negotiations by rich countries.

Today only 3% of the population in Africa is vaccinated compared to more than half in Europe.

Despite everything, this call to postpone “in no way means a postponement of urgent climate protection measures or a boycott of climate debates,” stressed CAN.

But the United Nations rejected this request. “We understand and respect the concerns of various groups,” but “no changes are planned for the time being,” said UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq on Tuesday.

“Only an urgent and important step in climate action can keep the goals of the Paris Agreement within reach and protect the most vulnerable countries and communities from worsening climate impacts,” he said.

The United Nations and organizers “are working with the UK government to make the COP as safe and inclusive as possible, including providing vaccines to all participants and paying hotel quarantine fees when quarantine is required,” added Farhan Haq added.

The UK government assured Tuesday that the vaccination of those who asked for it would begin “this week” without specifying the number, and that delegates would be vaccinated with a four-week interval between the two doses here to begin the conference.

“COP26 has already been postponed for a year and we know only too well that climate change is not taking a break,” commented COP26 President Alok Sharma.

“The latest IPCC report highlights why COP26 needs to take place in November for world leaders to unite and make firm commitments to tackle climate change,” he added.

While delegates, observers and journalists from countries classified by London as COVID-19 red zones will have to spend 10 days in quarantine for the unvaccinated and five days for the vaccinated, the British government announced on Tuesday that it would finance hotel stays for these quarantines .

Faced with the risk of unequal access, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg threatened to boycott the meeting but finally said at the end of August she hoped to attend.

As for the countries concerned, some stress the importance of acting quickly.

“COP26 is scheduled to take place in person from October to November 2021,” said the Climate Vulnerable Forum, which represents one billion people from 48 countries, on Tuesday, calling for special support for the participation of developing countries.

“This is the most important meeting for the future of the planet and it cannot wait.”