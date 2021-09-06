Cord Blood Banking Service Market : Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2028

Cord Blood Banking Service Market report brings into light key market dynamics of the sector. The competitive landscape section of the report gives a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. The company profiles all the major market players and brands that are dominating the market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue, and CAGR values have been cited in the report. The study consists of a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The cord blood banking service market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 11.23% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 4,448.33 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on cord blood banking service market analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The expansion of biotechnology sector globally is escalating the growth of cord blood banking service market.

Cord blood stem cells or umbilical cord blood are known to cure various chronic disease such as diabetes, blood diseases and cancer among others. Only a small amount of cord blood can be collected from a single umbilical cord that could be stored for future use. The cord blood comprises of large number of stem cells and thus, they are collected from hospitals and nursing homes for storing in cord blood banks for future use. The storage ranges between 20 to 25 years.

The rise in awareness about the benefits of the cord blood containing stem cells acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of cord blood banking service market. The increase in the number of research and development activities in biotechnology sector and the rise in the applications of cord blood and stem cells in genetic disease treatment for curing numerous chronic diseases accelerate the market growth. The wide availability of service providers across the globe and increase in the focus of federal agencies to set up public banking units, further influence the market. Additionally, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, urbanization and digitization, growth in awareness, research and development and surge in investment positively affect the cord blood banking service market. Furthermore, rise in the burden of genetic disorders and advancement in the biotechnology sector extends profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Some of the Key Players/Manufacturers Involved in this Market:

The major players covered in the cord blood banking services market report are CBR Systems, Inc., Americord Registry LLC., CORDLIFE GROUP LIMITED, Cryo-Cell International, Inc., ESPERITE NV, Cord for Life, National Cord Blood Program, ViaCord., Precision Cellular Storage Ltd., Global Cord Blood Corporation, 21st Century Medicine, America’s Blood Centers., Canadian Blood Services., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Shanghai RAAS, Macopharma, Haemonetics Corporation, Abbott., and Beckman Coulter, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Segmentation:

Global Cord Blood Banking Service Market, By Storage Services (Public, Private, Hybrid), Component (Cord Blood, Placenta), Application (Cancers, Blood Disorders), End-User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Research), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Coronavirus can influence the worldwide economy in three principal ways: by straightforwardly influencing creation and request, by making store network and market disturbance, and by its monetary effect on firms and monetary business sectors. The episode of COVID-19 has welcomed impacts on numerous viewpoints, similar to flight undoing’s travel boycotts and isolates cafés shut all indoor occasions confined more than forty nations highly sensitive situation proclaimed monstrous easing back of the Vaccine market unpredictability falling business certainty, developing frenzy among the populace, and vulnerability about future.

Cord Blood Banking Service Market Scope and Market Size

The cord blood banking service market is segmented on the basis of storage services, component, application, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of storage services, the global cord blood banking services market is segmented into public cord blood banks, private cord blood banks, and hybrid cord blood banks.

On the basis of component, the global cord blood banking services market is segmented into cord blood, cord tissue, placenta, and others.

On the basis of application, the global cord blood banking services market is segmented into cancers, blood disorders, metabolic disorders, immune disorders, and osteoporosis.

On the basis of end-user, the global cord blood banking services market is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical research, research institutes and others.

Region & Countries (Customizable):

North America (Canada, United States & Mexico)

(Canada, United States & Mexico) Europe (Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy)

(Germany, the United Kingdom, Benelux, France, Russia & Italy) Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

(Japan, South Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia) South America (Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.)

(Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Etc.) Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

Global Cord Blood Banking Service Market Country Level Analysis

The cord blood banking services market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, storage services, component, application, and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the cord blood banking services market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

