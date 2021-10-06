Corona and flu – Spahn and Wieler get ready for fall

Berlin (dpa) – The feared increase in corona and influenza infections in autumn and winter is concentrated in Berlin.

Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and Robert Koch Institute (RKI) President Lothar Wieler will appear together before the public in the morning. Emphasis should be placed on vaccination.

In its last weekly report, the RKI predicted an increase in the number of corona. The reasons given by the RKI are that there are still a large number of unvaccinated people and that indoor contacts increase in the fall. Doctors also fear a wave of flu. There is currently an accumulation of respiratory infections in minors. Doctors are reporting infections are now being caught that did not occur due to the partial lockdown last winter and spring.

During the height of the corona pandemic, Spahn and the head of the institute, Wieler, have sometimes appeared together on a weekly basis. This time, the chairman of the Standing Committee on Vaccination (Stiko), Thomas Mertens, will be present. In September, the Stiko issued a recommendation that the coronavirus and influenza vaccinations can be given at the same time. It is recommended from October.

Lauterbach warns of further easing

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach warned in the “Augsburger Allgemeine” against further easing the mask requirement. “We have to make sure that we don’t get a great combined wave of infections through Freedom Day or an untimely end to the mask requirement,” he said. “If the crown, flu and colds occur en masse, hospitals and intensive care units could be overloaded. It must be avoided. “

The chairman of the district assembly, Reinhard Sager (CDU), meanwhile called for a gradual relaxation of corona measures. “The federal and state governments should agree on a way out that will take us out of the restrictions related to the pandemic,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Wednesday). “This needs to be discussed openly, otherwise dissatisfaction with the political decisions on Corona will continue to grow.”

He said: “We are optimistic that we will come out of the pandemic slowly but surely. Politicians should send this signal as well. To do this, it is necessary to further increase the vaccination rate. “If there were significant gaps in immunization among certain professional groups such as educators, teachers and nurses, a requirement to vaccinate for these activities should be considered,” he said.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health on Tuesday, 64.7% of people in Germany are fully vaccinated against Corona. To date, more than 53.8 million people have received the necessary doses of the vaccine. 68.2 percent of all residents have now received at least one initial vaccination. Most of the vaccines used require two doses for full protection.